'He's been a smashing horse' - can the evergreen Cap Du Nord win another big one for Christian Williams?

The Blazers has been bossed by Henry de Bromhead recently. The Knockeen-based trainer has won it four times since 2016 and is chasing a hat-trick after the victories of Gabbys Cross in 2022 and Toss Again last year.

This time De Bromhead relies on Whacker Clan , who was last seen pulling up in the Scottish National at Ayr. Before that he was third to the subsequent Grade 1 winner Inowthewayurthinkin in the Kim Muir at Cheltenham, and a repeat of that would put him right in the mix off 129, but the big worry must be this shorter trip.

He looks an out-and-out stayer and might get tapped for toe coming into the Dip. If he's still in front on the home turn, though, he won't be easily passed.

Not since Another Ambition in 2011 has a horse older than nine won the Blazers, so that's bad news for two of the British representatives, Cap Du Nord and Francky Du Berlais, as well as old servants Battleoverdoyen, Ontheropes, Born By The Sea and Arrycan.

Cap Du Nord might be 11, but the swagger with which he won at Perth 19 days ago suggests he's not finished winning just yet. He's already won ten times and a mark of 125 isn't overly harsh. He was rated 142 at one point.

Francky Du Berlais is also 11, but he produced a fine effort to take fourth in the Summer Plate at Market Rasen last Saturday week and his Irish mark is 4lb lower than his British one. That's interesting. Stablemate Statuario is interesting too, given he has won two of his last three.

Perhaps the most interesting of all is Hascoeur Clermont, though. He's only seven, but won at this track over this trip last October and followed up at Cheltenham's November meeting. His prominent style suits a race like this and a mark of 125 could underestimate him.

What they say

Gordon Elliott, trainer of Mars Harper , Frontal Assault , Motown Maggie and Battleoverdoyen

On a going day Frontal Assault is always dangerous in these staying chases, but he needs to bounce back from a disappointing run in the Midlands National at Kilbeggan. If he came back to his Mayo National form he might have a squeak. Mars Harper is a course-and-distance winner from this meeting last year and he looks like the sort of horse who should be suited to the Blazers. He ran well enough at Punchestown the last time we saw him and seems in good form. Battleoverdoyen is getting on a bit now, but has some back class, while Motown Maggie will need to step up on recent form to feature.

Mickey Bowen, joint-trainer of Statuario and Francky Du Berlais

Both should run well and have been in good form since Market Rasen. There's not many options for them in Britain over the next couple of months, so we thought we'd come over and have a go. Francky Du Berlais looks to have dropped to a nice mark and we could do with the rain staying away for both. I couldn't seem to sway one way or the other and they have good chances.

Paul Gilligan, trainer of Born By The Sea

He won the race a few years ago and seems to be in good form, so we're looking forward to seeing how he gets on.

Matthew Smith, trainer of Moonovercloon

He didn't get very far in the Midlands National, which was a pity, but he's put some great runs together since he's come back this summer and he's got good course form too from a few years ago. With a bit of luck on our side, he should go close. He seems in great nick.

Christian Williams, trainer of Cap Du Nord

He won handily at Perth last time and we're excited to have a go at this. He's been a smashing horse for us and has a nice weight. He's not getting any younger but his win was a nice confidence boost for him and it would be great if he could finish in the first four.

Rachael Blackmore, rider of Whacker Clan

He was never really travelling in the Scottish National. He made a few mistakes early on and he just couldn't get into a rhythm. It wasn’t his running. He won at the Cheltenham October meeting last year, and he ran well in the Kim Muir at the Cheltenham Festival in March to finish third. This is a competitive race, but he’s in great form at home and we’re hoping that he will run a big race.

