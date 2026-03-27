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Dubai Carnival

'There are enough niggling concerns' - can three of the best horses in the world shine on Dubai World Cup night?

'There are enough niggling concerns' - can three of the best horses in the world shine on Dubai World Cup night?

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Raceday Intel
'The track will suit him perfectly' - race in focus, three horses to note and the best quotes for the Dubai World Cup card at Meydan
'The track will suit him perfectly' - race in focus, three horses to note and the best quotes for the Dubai World Cup card at Meydan
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Raceday Intel
The Flat is back! And now that means Constitution Hill to go with Dubai World Cup and another William Haggas Lincoln special
The Flat is back! And now that means Constitution Hill to go with Dubai World Cup and another William Haggas Lincoln special
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The Lookahead
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'It's nice the plan is coming to fruition' - Jamie Osborne chases more riches with duo on Dubai World Cup night
'It's nice the plan is coming to fruition' - Jamie Osborne chases more riches with duo on Dubai World Cup night
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Dubai Carnival
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'There's been plenty of chat about him' - Godolphin stars old and new turn out on Super Saturday at Meydan
'There's been plenty of chat about him' - Godolphin stars old and new turn out on Super Saturday at Meydan
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Dubai Carnival
'He's got a super chance' - Saffie Osborne eyeing historic victory at Saturday's Dubai World Cup meeting
'He's got a super chance' - Saffie Osborne eyeing historic victory at Saturday's Dubai World Cup meeting
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Dubai Carnival
Hong Kong hero Giavellotto leads Britain's assault on $30.5 million Dubai World Cup night at Meydan
Hong Kong hero Giavellotto leads Britain's assault on $30.5 million Dubai World Cup night at Meydan
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Dubai Carnival
Dubai Carnival star Choisya back in Newmarket - but not for long as Crisfords eye US Grade 1 for their mare
Dubai Carnival star Choisya back in Newmarket - but not for long as Crisfords eye US Grade 1 for their mare
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Dubai Carnival
An unusual clash of dates: how the racing world is embracing the Dubai World Cup and Randox Grand National crossover
An unusual clash of dates: how the racing world is embracing the Dubai World Cup and Randox Grand National crossover
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Dubai Carnival
'He's a little bundle of raw ability' - George Scott hoping his stable star can shine in $1.5 million race on Dubai World Cup night
'He's a little bundle of raw ability' - George Scott hoping his stable star can shine in $1.5 million race on Dubai World Cup night
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UAE
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'He's definitely faster' - Marco Botti and Oisin Murphy plot desert domination with Giavellotto
'He's definitely faster' - Marco Botti and Oisin Murphy plot desert domination with Giavellotto
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Dubai Carnival
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Calandagan 'could be even better over a mile and a half' as French ace gears up for seasonal return with racecourse gallop
Calandagan 'could be even better over a mile and a half' as French ace gears up for seasonal return with racecourse gallop
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France
Lockinge winner Audience to make seasonal return over sprint trip in $1.5 million contest
Lockinge winner Audience to make seasonal return over sprint trip in $1.5 million contest
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Dubai Carnival
A former Derby contender, a €2,300,000 buy and a runner-up to Lake Victoria: the star names to note on Meydan's Super Saturday card
A former Derby contender, a €2,300,000 buy and a runner-up to Lake Victoria: the star names to note on Meydan's Super Saturday card
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Previews
'All the things I loved evaporated - then the mental part kicks in and you spiral into a dark space'
'All the things I loved evaporated - then the mental part kicks in and you spiral into a dark space'
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Dubai Carnival
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Meydan: Romantic Warrior shows his class again in Jebel Hatta but race is marred by Measured Time's fatal injury
Meydan: Romantic Warrior shows his class again in Jebel Hatta but race is marred by Measured Time's fatal injury
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Reports
5.00 Meydan: Hong Kong superstar Romantic Warrior takes on Godolphin's Measured Time in mouthwatering Jebel Hatta
5.00 Meydan: Hong Kong superstar Romantic Warrior takes on Godolphin's Measured Time in mouthwatering Jebel Hatta
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Previews
4.25 Meydan: can Facteur Cheval break new ground and become first UAE runner to win a Group 1 on turf and dirt?
4.25 Meydan: can Facteur Cheval break new ground and become first UAE runner to win a Group 1 on turf and dirt?
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Previews
Danny Tudhope: 'I had a great couple of years with Clipper - but you have to keep moving forward'
Danny Tudhope: 'I had a great couple of years with Clipper - but you have to keep moving forward'
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International
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French star Facteur Cheval makes dirt debut in Dubai as connections eye $1m challenge
French star Facteur Cheval makes dirt debut in Dubai as connections eye $1m challenge
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International
Meydan: Poker Face nabs Group 2 Zabeel Mile in a thrilling photo-finish for Simon and Ed Crisford
Meydan: Poker Face nabs Group 2 Zabeel Mile in a thrilling photo-finish for Simon and Ed Crisford
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Reports
Dubai World Cup meeting to clash with Grand National day next year
Dubai World Cup meeting to clash with Grand National day next year
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Britain
Sheema Classic: Rebel's Romance 'back to his best' with 25-1 surprise for William Buick as Auguste Rodin trails in last
Sheema Classic: Rebel's Romance 'back to his best' with 25-1 surprise for William Buick as Auguste Rodin trails in last
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Reports
'Juddmonte could have any jockey and they kept faith with me' - Tadhg O'Shea on top of the world after Laurel River masterclass
'Juddmonte could have any jockey and they kept faith with me' - Tadhg O'Shea on top of the world after Laurel River masterclass
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Reports
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'There are enough niggling concerns' - can three of the best horses in the world shine on Dubai World Cup night?

'There are enough niggling concerns' - can three of the best horses in the world shine on Dubai World Cup night?

icon
Raceday Intel
'The track will suit him perfectly' - race in focus, three horses to note and the best quotes for the Dubai World Cup card at Meydan
'The track will suit him perfectly' - race in focus, three horses to note and the best quotes for the Dubai World Cup card at Meydan
icon
Raceday Intel
The Flat is back! And now that means Constitution Hill to go with Dubai World Cup and another William Haggas Lincoln special
icon
The Lookahead
padlock
'It's nice the plan is coming to fruition' - Jamie Osborne chases more riches with duo on Dubai World Cup night
icon
Dubai Carnival
padlock
The Flat is back! And now that means Constitution Hill to go with Dubai World Cup and another William Haggas Lincoln special
icon
The Lookahead
padlock
'It's nice the plan is coming to fruition' - Jamie Osborne chases more riches with duo on Dubai World Cup night
icon
Dubai Carnival
padlock
'There's been plenty of chat about him' - Godolphin stars old and new turn out on Super Saturday at Meydan
'There's been plenty of chat about him' - Godolphin stars old and new turn out on Super Saturday at Meydan
icon
Dubai Carnival
'He's got a super chance' - Saffie Osborne eyeing historic victory at Saturday's Dubai World Cup meeting
'He's got a super chance' - Saffie Osborne eyeing historic victory at Saturday's Dubai World Cup meeting
icon
Dubai Carnival
Hong Kong hero Giavellotto leads Britain's assault on $30.5 million Dubai World Cup night at Meydan
Hong Kong hero Giavellotto leads Britain's assault on $30.5 million Dubai World Cup night at Meydan
icon
Dubai Carnival
Dubai Carnival star Choisya back in Newmarket - but not for long as Crisfords eye US Grade 1 for their mare
Dubai Carnival star Choisya back in Newmarket - but not for long as Crisfords eye US Grade 1 for their mare
icon
Dubai Carnival
An unusual clash of dates: how the racing world is embracing the Dubai World Cup and Randox Grand National crossover
An unusual clash of dates: how the racing world is embracing the Dubai World Cup and Randox Grand National crossover
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Dubai Carnival
'He's a little bundle of raw ability' - George Scott hoping his stable star can shine in $1.5 million race on Dubai World Cup night
'He's a little bundle of raw ability' - George Scott hoping his stable star can shine in $1.5 million race on Dubai World Cup night
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UAE
padlock
'He's definitely faster' - Marco Botti and Oisin Murphy plot desert domination with Giavellotto
'He's definitely faster' - Marco Botti and Oisin Murphy plot desert domination with Giavellotto
icon
Dubai Carnival
padlock
Calandagan 'could be even better over a mile and a half' as French ace gears up for seasonal return with racecourse gallop
Calandagan 'could be even better over a mile and a half' as French ace gears up for seasonal return with racecourse gallop
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France
Lockinge winner Audience to make seasonal return over sprint trip in $1.5 million contest
Lockinge winner Audience to make seasonal return over sprint trip in $1.5 million contest
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Dubai Carnival
A former Derby contender, a €2,300,000 buy and a runner-up to Lake Victoria: the star names to note on Meydan's Super Saturday card
A former Derby contender, a €2,300,000 buy and a runner-up to Lake Victoria: the star names to note on Meydan's Super Saturday card
icon
Previews
'All the things I loved evaporated - then the mental part kicks in and you spiral into a dark space'
'All the things I loved evaporated - then the mental part kicks in and you spiral into a dark space'
icon
Dubai Carnival
padlock
Meydan: Romantic Warrior shows his class again in Jebel Hatta but race is marred by Measured Time's fatal injury
Meydan: Romantic Warrior shows his class again in Jebel Hatta but race is marred by Measured Time's fatal injury
icon
Reports
5.00 Meydan: Hong Kong superstar Romantic Warrior takes on Godolphin's Measured Time in mouthwatering Jebel Hatta
5.00 Meydan: Hong Kong superstar Romantic Warrior takes on Godolphin's Measured Time in mouthwatering Jebel Hatta
icon
Previews
4.25 Meydan: can Facteur Cheval break new ground and become first UAE runner to win a Group 1 on turf and dirt?
4.25 Meydan: can Facteur Cheval break new ground and become first UAE runner to win a Group 1 on turf and dirt?
icon
Previews
Danny Tudhope: 'I had a great couple of years with Clipper - but you have to keep moving forward'
Danny Tudhope: 'I had a great couple of years with Clipper - but you have to keep moving forward'
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International
padlock
French star Facteur Cheval makes dirt debut in Dubai as connections eye $1m challenge
French star Facteur Cheval makes dirt debut in Dubai as connections eye $1m challenge
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International
Meydan: Poker Face nabs Group 2 Zabeel Mile in a thrilling photo-finish for Simon and Ed Crisford
Meydan: Poker Face nabs Group 2 Zabeel Mile in a thrilling photo-finish for Simon and Ed Crisford
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Reports
Dubai World Cup meeting to clash with Grand National day next year
Dubai World Cup meeting to clash with Grand National day next year
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Britain
Sheema Classic: Rebel's Romance 'back to his best' with 25-1 surprise for William Buick as Auguste Rodin trails in last
Sheema Classic: Rebel's Romance 'back to his best' with 25-1 surprise for William Buick as Auguste Rodin trails in last
icon
Reports
'Juddmonte could have any jockey and they kept faith with me' - Tadhg O'Shea on top of the world after Laurel River masterclass
'Juddmonte could have any jockey and they kept faith with me' - Tadhg O'Shea on top of the world after Laurel River masterclass
icon
Reports
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