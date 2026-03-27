'There are enough niggling concerns' - can three of the best horses in the world shine on Dubai World Cup night?

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The 30th Dubai World Cup night has lived up to its billing of attracting the very best for its star-studded card, with three of the world's biggest stars set to shine at Meydan.

Calandagan heads to the Sheema Classic (4.10 ) as the world's best racehorse. He claimed that honour for his 2025 achievements at the Longines World Racing Awards in January.

The Francis Graffard-trained five-year-old enjoyed a coming-of-age campaign last year. After defeats in the Sheema Classic and Epsom's Coronation Cup, a first Group 1 strike in the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud catapulted him to superstardom.

Having taken the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot, he impressively brushed aside Ombudsman in the Champion Stakes before he became the first European-trained horse since 2005 to win the Japan Cup.

Dubai is the next international frontier Calandagan bids to conquer and avenge his defeat in last year's contest. The Aga Khan Studs star heads into the race as the red-hot favourite and is 9lb clear of his nearest rival, Breeders' Cup Turf winner Ethical Diamond for Willie Mullins.

Graffard said: "Mentally and physically he's made for it and he's so consistent. To start this season with the best racehorse in the world, it's different. This year he'll be the one to beat every time he runs, but he doesn't know that.

"It's so good for the sport he can run and be competitive. Hopefully he stays at the top. He's been so good for us."

Expert view: He is a better horse than when beaten last year

By Keith Melrose, betting editor

Luminaries are quite often beaten on Dubai World Cup night. In fact, it happened to two of these horses last year, including Calandagan.

It is the French way to pile prep run on prep run and Francis Graffard can claim vindication for his approach last year. Calandagan may not have won the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud, King George, Champion Stakes and Japan Cup later in the year had he been at his peak in April.

He is a better horse now and has scared away much of the competition. The main threat ran in last year's County Hurdle. There is a strong temptation to say that Calandagan, even at 90 per cent fitness, will win this year's Sheema Classic if he is the same horse as last year. His 2025 performance in this race would be good enough, if only just and assuming his rivals do not improve.

Verdict: Very hard to oppose against a field that would count as substandard for a Group 1 in Europe.

Ombudsman out to give Godolphin landmark night

Ombudsman avoids the might of Calandagan this time, but the high-class performer attempts to give Godolphin another landmark win in the Dubai Turf (3.35 ).

The John and Thady Gosden-trained five-year-old rapidly rose through the ranks last season with impressive victories in the Prince of Wales's Stakes and the Juddmonte International. However, he was no match for Calandagan when runner-up in the Champion Stakes.

He will bid to land a long-term plot for connections on a historic night at Meydan, before he is targeted towards major British targets again.

John Gosden said: "This has been the plan since last year. We thought we would freshen up after York and Ascot, then come here.

“He had a little away day at Chelmsford and he's bigger and stronger now. He's got better with age and we're certainly pleased with the way his physique has developed. He's more professional now."

Ombudsman wins the Juddmonte International at York in August Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Expert view: Preparation will have been vital

By Keith Melrose

The crucial question with Ombudsman, more than your average returning star on World Cup night, is how ready he will be.

It is widely accepted that needing his first run was what lay behind him being beaten in a Group 3 at Sandown last April. He quickly left that behind, improving by 9lb on Racing Post Ratings to land the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot. He also won the Juddmonte International either side of finishing second in the Eclipse and Champion Stakes.

John Gosden's insight that he has taken Ombudsman for a spin at Chelmsford could be vital. Gosden won this race three times with Lord North, and for the last two of those the horse was given a prep run on the all-weather in Britain before heading east.

This also looks easier than the races he was competing in at home last season. Even Gaia Force, who looks the main threat to my eyes as one of Japan's top milers, is seven and unlikely to be getting better.

Verdict: A thorough preparation leaves less to chance. He should win.

Will this be Forever Young's historic win?

The world's best dirt horse is in town and Forever Young aims to add to his stellar CV with a second win on World Cup night.

The Japanese star is already a history-maker, having won back-to-back runnings of the Saudi Cup as well as becoming the country's first winner of the Breeders' Cup Classic at Del Mar in November.

Now, the Yoshito Yahagi-trained five-year-old bids to become the first horse to complete the Saudi Cup and Dubai World Cup double in the same year.

He is rated 10lb superior to his rivals in the card's finale and bids to avenge last year's shock defeat when third as the 4-9 favourite. However, his trainer is wary of the heavy rain Meydan has had.

Yahagi said: "He's a superstar and I worship him like he's a god. A god came to my stable and I cannot show enough appreciation for that. He's in very good condition.

"It's a small field and it's competitive, as it always is. I don't want to see it raining heavily on Saturday – definitely not."

Forever Young: second shot at Dubai World Cup glory Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Expert view: Rain is not in Forever Young's favour

By Keith Melrose

Last year Forever Young fell victim to one of the biggest shocks in the history of this race, when 66-1 shot Hit Show forced him into third after he was sent off the 4-9 favourite.

Forever Young's only other defeats have come in the 2024 Breeders' Cup Classic and the Kentucky Derby. But as last year's performance shows, it is not the rivals that beat him – Hit Show is a Grade 2 horse in the States. Another hard race in Riyadh six weeks ago, and rain-softened conditions here, discourages from taking short odds about a horse who blew a similarly good-looking opportunity in remarkably similar circumstances 12 months ago.

Verdict: Dominates on form, but there are enough niggling concerns to discourage from taking short odds.

Read more on the 2026 Dubai World Cup:

'The track will suit him perfectly' - race in focus, three horses to note and the best quotes for the Dubai World Cup card at Meydan

Organisers 'confident' Dubai World Cup will go ahead despite thunderstorms and flooding in the region

David Menuisier set for big Saturday from Doncaster to Dubai - and trainer expects his 20-1 Lincoln hope to run a 'massive race'

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