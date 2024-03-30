Rebel's Romance 'back to his best' with 25-1 surprise for William Buick in Sheema Classic as Auguste Rodin trails in last

A field containing many of the finest mile-and-a-half turf horses in the world assembled for the Longines Dubai Sheema Classic but it was one of the world's best riders who shone brightest as William Buick gave Rebel's Romance an intelligent ride to land the £4.7 million Group 1.

Pacesetter Point Lonsdale, Rebel's Romance and Shahryar broke free from the peloton in the early stages and, with the pace modest at best, the three were in pole position from the outset.

Sensing the pace was weak, Buick was determined to make the most of his advantage and struck for home early in the home straight, opening up what proved to be an unassailable lead aboard Rebel's Romance, who is a Breeders' Cup Turf winner and certainly no slouch over middle distances.

Shahryar, a former winner of the race who sat in third early on, kept on for second, with Liberty Island, a fillies' Triple Crown winner in Japan, doing best of those ridden from off the pace in third.

Buick, who pulled off similar tactics to land the Amir Trophy last month, said: "He showed in Qatar what a versatile horse he is. His best form has always been when held up but in Qatar I tried something new and Charlie Appleby was very keen today to deploy similar tactics and he got a lovely slipstream from the leader.

"On his day he's a very good horse and he's shown that today. I'm so happy he's back to his best. These races are incredibly hard to win so of course I'm delighted."

Auguste Rodin, last season's Derby, Irish Derby and Breeders' Cup Turf winner, proved a major disappointment under Ryan Moore. The favourite was settled with just three behind him in the early stages but never looked like bridging the gap to the leaders and faded right out to finish last. Emily Upjohn fared better in fifth but, having been settled in midfield, was never in a position to trouble the front two.

Acknowledging the quality assembled for this year's race and Buick's fine judgement, Appleby said: "Rebel's Romance is a Breeders' Cup winner and a three-time Group 1 winner coming into the race, and we were a 25-1 shot so that shows you the strength and depth of this race tonight.

"William said he had a plan and we were confident the right thing to do was go forward on him. I was very confident down the back that William was in the right spot because the fractions just weren't that quick and he knows this track so well.

"Most importantly I'm delighted for His Highness Sheikh Mohammed and to have a winner tonight is a great relief. This is our home ground so you want to be able to showcase your horses on this stage. It's a great result for all of us and we're pleased to have a horse like Rebel's Romance back to where he was."

While the limelight was focused on Buick, Appleby deserves credit for rebuilding Rebel's Romance's confidence after the horse clipped heels and unseated Richard Mullen in the Grade 2 Bowling Green Stakes at Saratoga last year.

"He lost his way after that mishap in Saratoga and he definitely lost his confidence from that," Appleby said. "We had to come right back [in grade] to run in a Listed race at Kempton which we knew was the right thing to do to get his confidence back up and then William gave him a great ride on the front end to win in Qatar.

"William has given him a great ride again tonight but in Rebel's Romance he had a great horse underneath him."

Plans are fluid for the winner, with Appleby adding: "He's got the world at his feet now. We'll enjoy today and, after shipping to Qatar and here, he deserves a bit of rest when he gets back [to Newmarket]. Hopefully he's going to be one of our flagbearers for the season."

