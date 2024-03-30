'Juddmonte could have any jockey and they kept faith with me' - Tadhg O'Shea on top of the world after Laurel River masterclass

A lifetime's work for one night of glory. Tadhg O'Shea has always been one of racing's grafters; the 42-year-old Irishman who, via a lengthy stint in Britain as Sheikh Hamdan's number two, ended up in Dubai where he has been champion jockey multiple times.

But the biggest stage has never been his. Before tonight, in a career that started in 1998, he had one Group 1. That came on this night two years ago aboard Switzerland for local ally Bhupat Seemar.

Now, where there was one, there are three. Once again riding for Seemar, O'Shea guided Tuz to a stunning six-and-a-half-length success in the Dubai Golden Shaheen . Six-furlong Group 1s are rarely won by such margins.