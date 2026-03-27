'The track will suit him perfectly' - race in focus, three horses to note and the best quotes for the Dubai World Cup card at Meydan

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Race in focus: 2.20 Al Quoz Sprint

Lazzat has rattled the crossbar on his travels recently, but his connections think the Al Quoz Sprint will be perfect for their star to add another major global win to his CV.

Trained by Jerome Reynier and owned by Wathnan Racing, the five-year-old has Group 1 wins in France and Britain, but has failed to add to his haul since landing the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot last June.

Having been denied by a neck by 200-1 shot Powerful Glory in the British Champions Sprint in October, Lazzat returned this year when beaten that same distance by Reef Runner in the 1351 Turf Sprint on last month's Saudi Cup card.

However, he is the red-hot favourite to make amends when he faces that rival again among his 12 rivals in the 6f contest.

Richard Brown, racing adviser to Wathnan, said: "We're looking forward to seeing him run. He's in great shape and we think he's come forward from his seasonal debut in Saudi.

"Six furlongs on the straight track should suit him perfectly and they've had plenty of rain, which, while it drains quickly, will provide some give in the ground. Hopefully he can be very competitive."

Three key horses for punters

With ten runners, the Dubai Gold Cup appeals as an each-way betting proposition and a case can be made for many, including last year’s winner Dubai Future. There is also George Scott's Group 1 winner Caballo De Mar, who sets a high level of form.

However, the race centres around Joseph O’Brien's runners. Sons And Lovers was a good winner for him last time in the Group 2 Red Sea Turf Handicap on Saudi Cup night and holds strong each-way claims.

Al Riffa is deservedly a short-priced favourite and will be difficult to beat if he runs to his best level.

He has been competing at the top table globally, including a good fourth last time in the Hong Kong Vase. The step back up in trip is sure to suit, given how impressive he was in his Irish St Leger victory.

The UAE Derby has gone to a Japanese-trained horse five times in the last nine runnings, including the last four. They look to hold the trump card again with Pyromancer.

He has won his last three starts, including a Listed contest at Kawasaki. Being a Godolphin-owned horse, this is likely to have been the plan for some time.

Meydan scorers Salloom and Six Speed are likely to offer fierce competition but the trophy might well head to Japan again.

The Al Quoz Sprint is going to be fast and furious and, on paper, Lazzat is the one they have to beat.

However, he does not win that often, as was the case at Riyadh last time and at Ascot on British Champions Day. He remains vulnerable, and it is a French-trained rival who can win instead.

Rayevka put in her best performance when third in the Commonwealth Cup last June. She was a little disappointing afterwards, but she has had the winter off and comes here off the back of a prep run over the course and distance last month.

She ran well then, tiring late on, but there was a big track bias benefiting those on the far side. She can come on for the run and holds strong form claims if able to repeat her best.

Analysis by Jonny Pearson

Best of the quotes

Ed Crisford, joint-trainer of Telemark (12.20 )

He's been coming through the handicaps and goes well on the dirt. He's had three runs at Meydan, with two wins and a fourth on Super Saturday. It's a tougher race, but he's a hardy horse who tries his heart out.

Tom Clover, trainer of Al Nayyir (12.55 )

We were thrilled with his win in the Nad Al Sheba Trophy. He should come forward from that and the rain won't be too much of a disadvantage. The extra two furlongs is well within his grasp too. If they go a good gallop, he could run a really big race.

David Menuisier, trainer of Sunway (12.55 )

He's enjoyed a good winter in Dubai. He’s back on song this year and I’m hoping he can finish in the top four. There's been a lot of rain, which won’t inconvenience him.

Joseph O'Brien, trainer of Al Riffa and Sons And Lovers (12.55 )

Al Riffa has had a good preparation. The bit of rain around won't do his chances any harm and we're hoping for a good run. Sons And Lovers has trained well since his good run in Saudi. He looks like he could be competitive again in a strong race and it's another opportunity for him to collect some good prize-money.

James Owen, trainer of Burdett Road (12.55 )

He’s in great form. He’s a massive price in a race that looks quite open. He’ll stay the trip well and they’ve had rain, which will suit him.

Charlie Hills, trainer of Khaadem (2.20 )

He’s drawn on the stands’ side. I think that’s a nice enough draw. They’ve had a lot of rain in Dubai and I hope it dries out. He wouldn’t want it too soft.

Jerome Reynier, trainer of Facteur Cheval (3.35 )

Royal Champion was unbeatable in Saudi Arabia last time but our horse ran a really good race in second. He's back over his optimum trip and place, having won the Dubai Turf two years ago. We're very hopeful.

Marco Botti, trainer of Giavellotto (4.10 )

He's going well. There's been unbelievable rain at Meydan all week and soft ground wouldn't be ideal, as his best form is on fast ground. It was too soft at Longchamp in the Arc, but he's in good form and travelled over well. We targeted this race, thinking it'd be fast ground and it's a tough race, but we know he'll give his best.

Ed Crisford, joint-trainer of Meydaan (4.45 )

He won super well last time and we're going there with a live chance. He’s going to have to improve again with Forever Young in there, but there's no reason he can’t be better on his second start on dirt.

David Fiske, racing manager for Winchell Thoroughbreds, owners of Magnitude (4.45 )

I'm pretty confident he'll run well – he pretty much always does. He came out of his last run better than he went into it and this was worth taking a chance. Whether it's enough to make him the best horse in the world, we'll see.

Read more on the 2026 Dubai World Cup:

Organisers 'confident' Dubai World Cup will go ahead despite thunderstorms and flooding in the region

David Menuisier set for big Saturday from Doncaster to Dubai - and trainer expects his 20-1 Lincoln hope to run a 'massive race'

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