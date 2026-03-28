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UAE

Our Dubai World Cup Pricewise kicked off with a 6-1 winner - find out the remaining tips for Meydan's big card

Our Dubai World Cup Pricewise kicked off with a 6-1 winner - find out the remaining tips for Meydan's big card

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Pricewise
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Organisers 'confident' Dubai World Cup will go ahead despite thunderstorms and flooding in the region
Organisers 'confident' Dubai World Cup will go ahead despite thunderstorms and flooding in the region
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UAE
Torrential rain and tornado could hit Dubai - but Simon and Ed Crisford won't mind that for World Cup second favourite
Torrential rain and tornado could hit Dubai - but Simon and Ed Crisford won't mind that for World Cup second favourite
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UAE
'This has been the plan with Sheikh Mohammed since last October' - John and Thady Gosden ready to unleash Ombudsman
'This has been the plan with Sheikh Mohammed since last October' - John and Thady Gosden ready to unleash Ombudsman
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UAE
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David Menuisier set for big Saturday from Doncaster to Dubai - and trainer expects his 20-1 Lincoln hope to run a 'massive race'
David Menuisier set for big Saturday from Doncaster to Dubai - and trainer expects his 20-1 Lincoln hope to run a 'massive race'
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Britain
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Godolphin globetrotter Rebel's Romance to miss Dubai World Cup night clash with Calandagan
Godolphin globetrotter Rebel's Romance to miss Dubai World Cup night clash with Calandagan
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UAE
Calandagan given the green light to run in Sheema Classic in huge boost to Dubai World Cup meeting
Calandagan given the green light to run in Sheema Classic in huge boost to Dubai World Cup meeting
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UAE
Newmarket's Dubai World Cup night participation reduced after trainers decide against travelling due to ongoing conflict
Newmarket's Dubai World Cup night participation reduced after trainers decide against travelling due to ongoing conflict
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UAE
'It's a delicate decision' - Calandagan comes through workout as call on Dubai trip looms amid conflict
'It's a delicate decision' - Calandagan comes through workout as call on Dubai trip looms amid conflict
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UAE
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Chelmsford gallop puts Ombudsman on track for starring role on Dubai World Cup night with meeting planned to go ahead
Chelmsford gallop puts Ombudsman on track for starring role on Dubai World Cup night with meeting planned to go ahead
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UAE
'When we started getting alerts on our phones to evacuate, it didn't feel real'
'When we started getting alerts on our phones to evacuate, it didn't feel real'
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UAE
'It's the sounds that make the biggest impression - it’s like something off Netflix'
'It's the sounds that make the biggest impression - it’s like something off Netflix'
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UAE
'You wouldn't feel safe up in the air at the minute' - jockeys and trainers stranded with Dubai under attack
'You wouldn't feel safe up in the air at the minute' - jockeys and trainers stranded with Dubai under attack
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UAE
Trainers and jockeys wait on travel news with UAE and Bahrain among Gulf states caught up in escalating Iran conflict
Trainers and jockeys wait on travel news with UAE and Bahrain among Gulf states caught up in escalating Iran conflict
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UAE
Godolphin's 2,000 Guineas gamble to test Newmarket credentials in same race won last year by Ruling Court
Godolphin's 2,000 Guineas gamble to test Newmarket credentials in same race won last year by Ruling Court
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International
Meydan: Doncaster dreaming in Dubai - owners hope to complete memorable double on Town Moor after Imperial Emperor's Group 1 strike
Meydan: Doncaster dreaming in Dubai - owners hope to complete memorable double on Town Moor after Imperial Emperor's Group 1 strike
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Reports
Five reasons why you should tune into Meydan's Group 1 card on Friday with British hopes to the fore
Five reasons why you should tune into Meydan's Group 1 card on Friday with British hopes to the fore
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Raceday Intel
Kieran Shoemark ready to hit the ground running for British Flat season after 'no-brainer' Dubai stint
Kieran Shoemark ready to hit the ground running for British Flat season after 'no-brainer' Dubai stint
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UAE
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'I'm still a newbie when it comes to this' - Jamie Osborne hoping plan to target dirt racing pays off with first Group 1 win in 23 years
'I'm still a newbie when it comes to this' - Jamie Osborne hoping plan to target dirt racing pays off with first Group 1 win in 23 years
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UAE
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Autism In Racing breaking new boundaries in 2026 and going international with raceday in Dubai
Autism In Racing breaking new boundaries in 2026 and going international with raceday in Dubai
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International
'He loved his horses' - Clive Brittain leads tributes following death of leading owner Mohamed Obaida
'He loved his horses' - Clive Brittain leads tributes following death of leading owner Mohamed Obaida
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UAE
William Haggas's Group 1 performer Maljoom transferred to run for Dubai-based trainer
William Haggas's Group 1 performer Maljoom transferred to run for Dubai-based trainer
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International
'Two Group 1s takes a fair bit of beating' - Connor Beasley reflects on stunning Dubai World Cup night double
'Two Group 1s takes a fair bit of beating' - Connor Beasley reflects on stunning Dubai World Cup night double
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UAE
Meydan: 'I came for this' - Frankie Dettori does it again in Dubai before being agonisingly denied in the World Cup
Meydan: 'I came for this' - Frankie Dettori does it again in Dubai before being agonisingly denied in the World Cup
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Reports
Our Dubai World Cup Pricewise kicked off with a 6-1 winner - find out the remaining tips for Meydan's big card

Our Dubai World Cup Pricewise kicked off with a 6-1 winner - find out the remaining tips for Meydan's big card

icon
Pricewise
padlock
Organisers 'confident' Dubai World Cup will go ahead despite thunderstorms and flooding in the region
Organisers 'confident' Dubai World Cup will go ahead despite thunderstorms and flooding in the region
icon
UAE
Torrential rain and tornado could hit Dubai - but Simon and Ed Crisford won't mind that for World Cup second favourite
icon
UAE
'This has been the plan with Sheikh Mohammed since last October' - John and Thady Gosden ready to unleash Ombudsman
icon
UAE
padlock
Torrential rain and tornado could hit Dubai - but Simon and Ed Crisford won't mind that for World Cup second favourite
icon
UAE
'This has been the plan with Sheikh Mohammed since last October' - John and Thady Gosden ready to unleash Ombudsman
icon
UAE
padlock
David Menuisier set for big Saturday from Doncaster to Dubai - and trainer expects his 20-1 Lincoln hope to run a 'massive race'
David Menuisier set for big Saturday from Doncaster to Dubai - and trainer expects his 20-1 Lincoln hope to run a 'massive race'
icon
Britain
padlock
Godolphin globetrotter Rebel's Romance to miss Dubai World Cup night clash with Calandagan
Godolphin globetrotter Rebel's Romance to miss Dubai World Cup night clash with Calandagan
icon
UAE
Calandagan given the green light to run in Sheema Classic in huge boost to Dubai World Cup meeting
Calandagan given the green light to run in Sheema Classic in huge boost to Dubai World Cup meeting
icon
UAE
Newmarket's Dubai World Cup night participation reduced after trainers decide against travelling due to ongoing conflict
Newmarket's Dubai World Cup night participation reduced after trainers decide against travelling due to ongoing conflict
icon
UAE
'It's a delicate decision' - Calandagan comes through workout as call on Dubai trip looms amid conflict
'It's a delicate decision' - Calandagan comes through workout as call on Dubai trip looms amid conflict
icon
UAE
padlock
Chelmsford gallop puts Ombudsman on track for starring role on Dubai World Cup night with meeting planned to go ahead
Chelmsford gallop puts Ombudsman on track for starring role on Dubai World Cup night with meeting planned to go ahead
icon
UAE
'When we started getting alerts on our phones to evacuate, it didn't feel real'
'When we started getting alerts on our phones to evacuate, it didn't feel real'
icon
UAE
'It's the sounds that make the biggest impression - it’s like something off Netflix'
'It's the sounds that make the biggest impression - it’s like something off Netflix'
icon
UAE
'You wouldn't feel safe up in the air at the minute' - jockeys and trainers stranded with Dubai under attack
'You wouldn't feel safe up in the air at the minute' - jockeys and trainers stranded with Dubai under attack
icon
UAE
Trainers and jockeys wait on travel news with UAE and Bahrain among Gulf states caught up in escalating Iran conflict
Trainers and jockeys wait on travel news with UAE and Bahrain among Gulf states caught up in escalating Iran conflict
icon
UAE
Godolphin's 2,000 Guineas gamble to test Newmarket credentials in same race won last year by Ruling Court
Godolphin's 2,000 Guineas gamble to test Newmarket credentials in same race won last year by Ruling Court
icon
International
Meydan: Doncaster dreaming in Dubai - owners hope to complete memorable double on Town Moor after Imperial Emperor's Group 1 strike
Meydan: Doncaster dreaming in Dubai - owners hope to complete memorable double on Town Moor after Imperial Emperor's Group 1 strike
icon
Reports
Five reasons why you should tune into Meydan's Group 1 card on Friday with British hopes to the fore
Five reasons why you should tune into Meydan's Group 1 card on Friday with British hopes to the fore
icon
Raceday Intel
Kieran Shoemark ready to hit the ground running for British Flat season after 'no-brainer' Dubai stint
Kieran Shoemark ready to hit the ground running for British Flat season after 'no-brainer' Dubai stint
icon
UAE
padlock
'I'm still a newbie when it comes to this' - Jamie Osborne hoping plan to target dirt racing pays off with first Group 1 win in 23 years
'I'm still a newbie when it comes to this' - Jamie Osborne hoping plan to target dirt racing pays off with first Group 1 win in 23 years
icon
UAE
padlock
Autism In Racing breaking new boundaries in 2026 and going international with raceday in Dubai
Autism In Racing breaking new boundaries in 2026 and going international with raceday in Dubai
icon
International
'He loved his horses' - Clive Brittain leads tributes following death of leading owner Mohamed Obaida
'He loved his horses' - Clive Brittain leads tributes following death of leading owner Mohamed Obaida
icon
UAE
William Haggas's Group 1 performer Maljoom transferred to run for Dubai-based trainer
William Haggas's Group 1 performer Maljoom transferred to run for Dubai-based trainer
icon
International
'Two Group 1s takes a fair bit of beating' - Connor Beasley reflects on stunning Dubai World Cup night double
'Two Group 1s takes a fair bit of beating' - Connor Beasley reflects on stunning Dubai World Cup night double
icon
UAE
Meydan: 'I came for this' - Frankie Dettori does it again in Dubai before being agonisingly denied in the World Cup
Meydan: 'I came for this' - Frankie Dettori does it again in Dubai before being agonisingly denied in the World Cup
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Reports
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