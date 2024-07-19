Racing Post logo
Britain

Dubai World Cup meeting to clash with Grand National day next year

Dubai World Cup will be staged one week later than is normal
Dubai World Cup will be staged one week later than is normalCredit: Dubai Racing Club

The Dubai World Cup meeting will clash with Grand National day at Aintree next year after it was announced the fixture is set to take place on April 5, 2025.

The grand finale of an extended 16-race carnival, the Dubai World Cup normally takes place on the last Saturday in March but will be staged a week later than previous years to form the culmination of a week of Eid al-Fitr celebrations across the UAE.

Last year's fixture started at 12.05pm, with the Dubai World Cup taking place at 4.35pm, which would have clashed with Aintree's meeting that ran from 1.20-5.35pm. The Grand National went off at 4.00pm.

All upright: for the first time
I Am Maximus bounded to victory at Aintree this year at a revised start time of 4pmCredit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Sheikh Rashed bin Dalmook Al Maktoum, chairman of Dubai Racing Club, said: “This incredible race meeting has grown year on year, since its 1996 inception, and we look forward to welcoming the best horses, jockeys, trainers and owners from around the world to Meydan racecourse on Saturday, April 5, 2025.

“We are also delighted to offer two additional days of racing this season, providing more opportunities for horses based locally and those joining us from overseas."

Meydan's new season gets under way on November 8, while the first of four feature race days takes place on December 20. The Group 1 Al Maktoum Challenge, which offers ‘Bonus Scheme’ entry to the Dubai World Cup, is the headline event on the second marquee raceday on January 24 before the traditional 'Super Saturday' on March 1.

Reporter

Published on inBritain

Last updated

