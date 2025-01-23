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Festival Fields

Grade 1-winning Willie Mullins 66-1 shot is worth a bet in wide-open Supreme

Grade 1-winning Willie Mullins 66-1 shot is worth a bet in wide-open Supreme

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Festival Fields
The Willie Mullins-trained novice hurdler who could be absolutely anything - plus other key Cheltenham entries talking points
The Willie Mullins-trained novice hurdler who could be absolutely anything - plus other key Cheltenham entries talking points
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Festival Fields
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Record-low entry for Brown Advisory in past 15 years despite axing of Turners
Record-low entry for Brown Advisory in past 15 years despite axing of Turners
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Festival Fields
'He's absolutely the one to beat' - Tom Park with ante-post advice on the Arkle and Brown Advisory
'He's absolutely the one to beat' - Tom Park with ante-post advice on the Arkle and Brown Advisory
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Festival Fields
Less choice has helped but multiple entries still leave plenty of unanswered Cheltenham questions for punters
Less choice has helped but multiple entries still leave plenty of unanswered Cheltenham questions for punters
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Festival Fields
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Brown Advisory entries suffer and Lulamba in the Supreme as more major Cheltenham Festival contenders revealed
Brown Advisory entries suffer and Lulamba in the Supreme as more major Cheltenham Festival contenders revealed
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Festival Fields
Sir Gino set for Game Spirit prep as Nicky Henderson opts to go down Altior route to Arkle
Sir Gino set for Game Spirit prep as Nicky Henderson opts to go down Altior route to Arkle
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Festival Fields
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Why Constitution Hill has to be taken on in the Champion Hurdle
Why Constitution Hill has to be taken on in the Champion Hurdle
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Festival Fields
Constitution Hill’s shadow looms over Champion Hurdle with Willie Mullins having as many entries as Britain
Constitution Hill’s shadow looms over Champion Hurdle with Willie Mullins having as many entries as Britain
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Festival Fields
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'We've never looked under the bonnet so we still don't know how good he could be' - Patrick Mullins on the Champion Hurdle dark horse
'We've never looked under the bonnet so we still don't know how good he could be' - Patrick Mullins on the Champion Hurdle dark horse
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Festival Fields
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How the Stayers' Hurdle field reveals much about Willie Mullins' novice chase plans
How the Stayers' Hurdle field reveals much about Willie Mullins' novice chase plans
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Festival Fields
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How the Mares' Hurdle picture could look very different on the day - plus other key talking points
How the Mares' Hurdle picture could look very different on the day - plus other key talking points
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Festival Fields
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Surprise Japanese runner joins Constitution Hill in Champion Hurdle as more star-studded Cheltenham Festival entries revealed
Surprise Japanese runner joins Constitution Hill in Champion Hurdle as more star-studded Cheltenham Festival entries revealed
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Festival Fields
Is there value in taking on Galopin Des Champs in the Gold Cup?
Is there value in taking on Galopin Des Champs in the Gold Cup?
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Festival Fields
Record low British Gold Cup turnout 'disappointing' but home team can bounce back - Richard Johnson
Record low British Gold Cup turnout 'disappointing' but home team can bounce back - Richard Johnson
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Festival Fields
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Gold Cup entries hit two record lows - but opposition to Jonbon grows in the Champion Chase
Gold Cup entries hit two record lows - but opposition to Jonbon grows in the Champion Chase
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Festival Fields
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Ryanair market looks set for a big shake-up - and this proven top-class chaser could end up a whole lot shorter
Ryanair market looks set for a big shake-up - and this proven top-class chaser could end up a whole lot shorter
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Festival Fields
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Gerri Colombe 'can be the one to give Galopin most to think about' says Elliott as he hands top chaser surprise British option
Gerri Colombe 'can be the one to give Galopin most to think about' says Elliott as he hands top chaser surprise British option
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Festival Fields
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Spillane's Tower Ryanair-bound with Gold Cup coming 'a year too soon' for dual Grade 1 winner
Spillane's Tower Ryanair-bound with Gold Cup coming 'a year too soon' for dual Grade 1 winner
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Festival Fields
British Gold Cup challenge hits new low as entries for major Cheltenham Festival chases are revealed
British Gold Cup challenge hits new low as entries for major Cheltenham Festival chases are revealed
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Festival Fields
How the King George has muddied this year's Cheltenham Festival picture - plus more key talking points
How the King George has muddied this year's Cheltenham Festival picture - plus more key talking points
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Festival Fields
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Which star names are entered for the Supreme, Baring Bingham and Albert Bartlett novice hurdles plus the Triumph?
Which star names are entered for the Supreme, Baring Bingham and Albert Bartlett novice hurdles plus the Triumph?
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Festival Fields
Where have all the young hurdlers gone? All four races down on entries with record-low for the Triumph
Where have all the young hurdlers gone? All four races down on entries with record-low for the Triumph
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Cheltenham Festival
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What will Willie Mullins do with his 29 Baring Bingham entries? Talking points from the Cheltenham Festival novice hurdles
What will Willie Mullins do with his 29 Baring Bingham entries? Talking points from the Cheltenham Festival novice hurdles
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Festival Fields
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Grade 1-winning Willie Mullins 66-1 shot is worth a bet in wide-open Supreme

Grade 1-winning Willie Mullins 66-1 shot is worth a bet in wide-open Supreme

icon
Festival Fields
The Willie Mullins-trained novice hurdler who could be absolutely anything - plus other key Cheltenham entries talking points
The Willie Mullins-trained novice hurdler who could be absolutely anything - plus other key Cheltenham entries talking points
icon
Festival Fields
padlock
Record-low entry for Brown Advisory in past 15 years despite axing of Turners
icon
Festival Fields
'He's absolutely the one to beat' - Tom Park with ante-post advice on the Arkle and Brown Advisory
icon
Festival Fields
Record-low entry for Brown Advisory in past 15 years despite axing of Turners
icon
Festival Fields
'He's absolutely the one to beat' - Tom Park with ante-post advice on the Arkle and Brown Advisory
icon
Festival Fields
Less choice has helped but multiple entries still leave plenty of unanswered Cheltenham questions for punters
Less choice has helped but multiple entries still leave plenty of unanswered Cheltenham questions for punters
icon
Festival Fields
padlock
Brown Advisory entries suffer and Lulamba in the Supreme as more major Cheltenham Festival contenders revealed
Brown Advisory entries suffer and Lulamba in the Supreme as more major Cheltenham Festival contenders revealed
icon
Festival Fields
Sir Gino set for Game Spirit prep as Nicky Henderson opts to go down Altior route to Arkle
Sir Gino set for Game Spirit prep as Nicky Henderson opts to go down Altior route to Arkle
icon
Festival Fields
padlock
Why Constitution Hill has to be taken on in the Champion Hurdle
Why Constitution Hill has to be taken on in the Champion Hurdle
icon
Festival Fields
Constitution Hill’s shadow looms over Champion Hurdle with Willie Mullins having as many entries as Britain
Constitution Hill’s shadow looms over Champion Hurdle with Willie Mullins having as many entries as Britain
icon
Festival Fields
padlock
'We've never looked under the bonnet so we still don't know how good he could be' - Patrick Mullins on the Champion Hurdle dark horse
'We've never looked under the bonnet so we still don't know how good he could be' - Patrick Mullins on the Champion Hurdle dark horse
icon
Festival Fields
padlock
How the Stayers' Hurdle field reveals much about Willie Mullins' novice chase plans
How the Stayers' Hurdle field reveals much about Willie Mullins' novice chase plans
icon
Festival Fields
padlock
How the Mares' Hurdle picture could look very different on the day - plus other key talking points
How the Mares' Hurdle picture could look very different on the day - plus other key talking points
icon
Festival Fields
padlock
Surprise Japanese runner joins Constitution Hill in Champion Hurdle as more star-studded Cheltenham Festival entries revealed
Surprise Japanese runner joins Constitution Hill in Champion Hurdle as more star-studded Cheltenham Festival entries revealed
icon
Festival Fields
Is there value in taking on Galopin Des Champs in the Gold Cup?
Is there value in taking on Galopin Des Champs in the Gold Cup?
icon
Festival Fields
Record low British Gold Cup turnout 'disappointing' but home team can bounce back - Richard Johnson
Record low British Gold Cup turnout 'disappointing' but home team can bounce back - Richard Johnson
icon
Festival Fields
padlock
Gold Cup entries hit two record lows - but opposition to Jonbon grows in the Champion Chase
Gold Cup entries hit two record lows - but opposition to Jonbon grows in the Champion Chase
icon
Festival Fields
padlock
Ryanair market looks set for a big shake-up - and this proven top-class chaser could end up a whole lot shorter
Ryanair market looks set for a big shake-up - and this proven top-class chaser could end up a whole lot shorter
icon
Festival Fields
padlock
Gerri Colombe 'can be the one to give Galopin most to think about' says Elliott as he hands top chaser surprise British option
Gerri Colombe 'can be the one to give Galopin most to think about' says Elliott as he hands top chaser surprise British option
icon
Festival Fields
padlock
Spillane's Tower Ryanair-bound with Gold Cup coming 'a year too soon' for dual Grade 1 winner
Spillane's Tower Ryanair-bound with Gold Cup coming 'a year too soon' for dual Grade 1 winner
icon
Festival Fields
British Gold Cup challenge hits new low as entries for major Cheltenham Festival chases are revealed
British Gold Cup challenge hits new low as entries for major Cheltenham Festival chases are revealed
icon
Festival Fields
How the King George has muddied this year's Cheltenham Festival picture - plus more key talking points
How the King George has muddied this year's Cheltenham Festival picture - plus more key talking points
icon
Festival Fields
padlock
Which star names are entered for the Supreme, Baring Bingham and Albert Bartlett novice hurdles plus the Triumph?
Which star names are entered for the Supreme, Baring Bingham and Albert Bartlett novice hurdles plus the Triumph?
icon
Festival Fields
Where have all the young hurdlers gone? All four races down on entries with record-low for the Triumph
Where have all the young hurdlers gone? All four races down on entries with record-low for the Triumph
icon
Cheltenham Festival
padlock
What will Willie Mullins do with his 29 Baring Bingham entries? Talking points from the Cheltenham Festival novice hurdles
What will Willie Mullins do with his 29 Baring Bingham entries? Talking points from the Cheltenham Festival novice hurdles
icon
Festival Fields
padlock
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