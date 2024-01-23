Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Cheltenham Festival
premium

Where have all the young hurdlers gone? All four races down on entries with record-low for the Triumph

There is no way to gild the numbers lily when it comes to the number of entries across the three Grade 1 novice hurdles and their age-restricted counterpart the Triumph, with all four races showing a decline on 12 months ago. 

Most worrying of all is the record-low 44 entries for the JCB Triumph Hurdle, a race which is now designed to be more selective on the day, thanks to the introduction of the Boodles-sponsored handicap for four-year-olds almost 20 years ago. 

The increasing number of horses rated 90-plus on the Flat who are now sold to the Middle East, Hong Kong and Australia, may form part of the explanation for the long term decline in juvenile hurdling, but this year's entry is down 25 per cent on each of the last two years. 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Scott BurtonFrance correspondent

Published on 23 January 2024inCheltenham Festival

Last updated 19:51, 23 January 2024

icon
more inCheltenham Festival
more inCheltenham Festival