Which star names are entered for the Supreme, Baring Bingham and Albert Bartlett novice hurdles plus the Triumph?

Supreme Novices’ Hurdle favourite Mystical Power and Baring Bingham market leader Ballyburn have been given multiple options at the Cheltenham Festival after more entries for jump racing’s biggest week were revealed on Tuesday.

Mystical Power displayed an impressive turn of foot to win the Grade 2 Moscow Flyer Novice Hurdle at Punchestown this month, a performance that saw bookmakers install him as the 4-1 favourite for the festival's opening contest.

However, Willie Mullins has kept his options open and put him in the Baring Bingham Novices’ Hurdle , formerly the Ballymore, a race for which he is available at 10-1.

His stablemate Ballyburn offers another poser for ante-post punters who are not taking up any non-runner no bet concessions as the Baring Bingham ante-post favourite has also received an entry for the Supreme.

The astonishing team of Mullins novices includes High Class Hero and Readin Tommy Wrong , with the pair disputing outright favouritism for the Albert Bartlett. They are both available at 8-1 but have been handed the Baring Bingham option in addition to the Albert Bartlett.

Nicky Henderson has put a team of five in the Supreme including the unbeaten second favourite Jeriko Du Reponet and Willmount . Grade 1 winners Caldwell Potter , Farren Glory and Jango Baie have been included in the 63 entries for the Supreme.

The Supreme is Jeriko Du Reponet's only festival option after Henderson decided against entering him in the Baring Bingham with Ile Atlantique , Caldwell Potter, Gidleigh Park and Slade Steel among the other 86 possible runners.

Blizzard Of Oz , Johnnywho , Lecky Watson and Shanagh Bob were put in contention among 63 entries for the Albert Bartlett .

Burdett Road could run this weekend on Trials day at Cheltenham and headlined 44 entries for the JCB Triumph Hurdle . Sir Gino , Storm Heart and Bunting were also included.

2024 Cheltenham Festival: big-race entries

Total entries: 63

The key horses: Mystical Power, Jeriko Du Reponet, Ballyburn

Ante-post favourite: Mystical Power (4-1)

William Hill (NRNB): 7-2 Mystical Power, Ballyburn, 4 Jeriko Du Reponet, 10 Caldwell Potter, Farren Glory, 12 Firefox, Ile Atlantique, 16 bar

Total entries: 86

The key horses: Ballyburn, Readin Tommy Wrong, Ile Atlantique, Gidleigh Park

Ante-post favourite: Ballyburn (4-1)

William Hill (NRNB): 2 Ballyburn, 5 Mystical Power, 6 Readin Tommy Wrong, 8 Ile Atlantique, Gidleigh Park, 10 Caldwell Potter, Slade Steel, 12 bar

Total entries: 63

The key horses: High Class Hero, Readin Tommy Wrong, Johnnywho

Joint-ante-post favourites: High Class Hero (7-1)

Paddy Power: 6 High Class Hero, 8 Readin Tommy Wrong, 14 Lecky Watson, Loughglynn, Captain Teague, 16 Shanagh Bob, My Trump Card, 20 bar

Total entries: 44

The key horses: Burdett Road, Sir Gino, Storm Heart, Bunting

Ante-post favourite: Burdett Road (4-1)

bet365: 4 Burdett Road, 6 Sir Gino, 7 Storm Heart, 9 Bunting, 14 Salvator Mundi, Kargese, Salver, Nurburgring, 16 bar

