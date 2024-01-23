Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Festival Fields
premium

What will Willie Mullins do with his 29 Baring Bingham entries? Talking points from the Cheltenham Festival novice hurdles

Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle

Henderson avoiding multiple entries

From his first 35 runners in the Supreme only Flown in 1992 finished in the number one spot for Nicky Henderson, despite any number of near-misses. That record has been improved considerably with recent victories for Altior (2016), Shishkin (2020) and Constitution Hill (2022), and Seven Barrows is once again strongly represented thanks to Jeriko Du Reponet, Jango Baie, Southoftheborder and Willmount. 

Henderson has been very targeted with his entries, with Jango Baie (also in the Baring Bingham) and Jingko Blue (Baring Bingham and Albert Bartlett) his only potential runners with a choice of engagements. 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Scott BurtonFrance correspondent

Published on 23 January 2024inFestival Fields

Last updated 19:34, 23 January 2024

icon
more inFestival Fields
more inFestival Fields