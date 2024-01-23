What will Willie Mullins do with his 29 Baring Bingham entries? Talking points from the Cheltenham Festival novice hurdles
Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle
Henderson avoiding multiple entries
From his first 35 runners in the Supreme only Flown in 1992 finished in the number one spot for Nicky Henderson, despite any number of near-misses. That record has been improved considerably with recent victories for Altior (2016), Shishkin (2020) and Constitution Hill (2022), and Seven Barrows is once again strongly represented thanks to Jeriko Du Reponet, Jango Baie, Southoftheborder and Willmount.
Henderson has been very targeted with his entries, with Jango Baie (also in the Baring Bingham) and Jingko Blue (Baring Bingham and Albert Bartlett) his only potential runners with a choice of engagements.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 23 January 2024inFestival Fields
Last updated 19:34, 23 January 2024
- Where have all the young hurdlers gone? All four races down on entries with record-low for the Triumph
- JP McManus has an embarrassment of novice hurdle riches - and an entry for one of his stars caught my attention
- Which star names are entered for the Supreme, Baring Bingham and Albert Bartlett novice hurdles plus the Triumph?
- 'It's different to anything I've experienced before in life' - Barry Connell living the dream with Marine Nationale
- Cheltenham talking points - David Jennings and Stuart Riley pick the bones out of the big novice chase entries
- Where have all the young hurdlers gone? All four races down on entries with record-low for the Triumph
- JP McManus has an embarrassment of novice hurdle riches - and an entry for one of his stars caught my attention
- Which star names are entered for the Supreme, Baring Bingham and Albert Bartlett novice hurdles plus the Triumph?
- 'It's different to anything I've experienced before in life' - Barry Connell living the dream with Marine Nationale
- Cheltenham talking points - David Jennings and Stuart Riley pick the bones out of the big novice chase entries