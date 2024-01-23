What will Willie Mullins do with his 29 Baring Bingham entries? Talking points from the Cheltenham Festival novice hurdles

Henderson avoiding multiple entries

From his first 35 runners in the Supreme only Flown in 1992 finished in the number one spot for Nicky Henderson, despite any number of near-misses. That record has been improved considerably with recent victories for Altior (2016), Shishkin (2020) and Constitution Hill (2022), and Seven Barrows is once again strongly represented thanks to Jeriko Du Reponet, Jango Baie, Southoftheborder and Willmount.

Henderson has been very targeted with his entries, with Jango Baie (also in the Baring Bingham) and Jingko Blue (Baring Bingham and Albert Bartlett) his only potential runners with a choice of engagements.