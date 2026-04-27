'I had a big touch off that' - a lifetime of lessons from the pro punter who became the ultimate paddock judge

40 Years of Expertise brings unique insight from some of the great names who have written for the Racing Post through its 40 years of existence. Next up is Gerald Delamere . . .

By his own admission, spelling and grammar were never Gerald Delamere's strong suits, which doesn't exactly sound conducive to a long and prosperous career as a racing journalist, but it wasn't his writing skills that concerned his employers or his followers.

It was Delamere's eye that earned him respect, first as a columnist and tipster at The Sporting Life, then in the same role for the Racing Post during a career in print that spanned five decades. It also helped that he had skin in the game, having set out as a professional punter in 1974.