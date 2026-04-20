'John McCririck was making a song and dance about the battle of the tipsters - but for me it was just another day's work'

The birthing process had been long and messy and the chat that surrounded it loud and forthright, but now the time for talking was over and the time for tipping was here. The new-born Racing Post and its long-established rival The Sporting Life were ready to go head to head in the way racing papers had done since time immemorial, finding winners for their readers at a major race meeting, with reputations on the line.

In reality, both papers had more to worry about than just a battle of the tipsters, but the Craven meeting, on Newmarket's historic Rowley Mile, was to be the setting for a ding-dong battle that was the public face of this new rivalry, and the first afternoon's card, on Tuesday, April 15, 1986, offered the first chance to seize bragging rights.

It was Nell Gwyn day, and climbing into the ring for the Post was Adrian Cook, the paper's flagship tipster, under the byline Diomed – the name chosen by the man himself for the historic import the first Derby winner brought to such a new venture – who you might think was well and truly pumped for the fight. Although you'd be wrong.