Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
19:00 Wolverhampton (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
19:00 Wolverhampton (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
FeatureDavid Milnes
premium

Spotting stars on the Newmarket gallops: what you’re looking out for when trying to find the next Frankel

Newmarket correspondent David Milnes with his guide to the town's famous gallops

author image
Newmarket correspondent

40 Years of Expertise brings unique insight from some of the great names who have written for the Racing Post through its 40 years of existence.  

I’ve been in Newmarket since 1986, at which point I was fortunate to get to know one of the great work-watchers, George Robinson, who used an old-school ‘markings book’ containing lines and dots representing nearly every horse in Newmarket.

Plenty has changed on the Newmarket gallops in the intervening four decades. For a start, there are now more photographers on the gallops than work-watchers, who tend to be just a few coming out at weekends. At one time there were half a dozen regular work-watchers plus many more day trippers who used to appear like clockwork from around 7.30am on a Saturday to watch the Sir Henry Cecil string in its pomp.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on in40 Years of Expertise

Last updated

iconCopy
more in40 Years of Expertise
more in40 Years of Expertise