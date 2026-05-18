- More
Spotting stars on the Newmarket gallops: what you’re looking out for when trying to find the next Frankel
Newmarket correspondent David Milnes with his guide to the town's famous gallops
40 Years of Expertise brings unique insight from some of the great names who have written for the Racing Post through its 40 years of existence.
I’ve been in Newmarket since 1986, at which point I was fortunate to get to know one of the great work-watchers, George Robinson, who used an old-school ‘markings book’ containing lines and dots representing nearly every horse in Newmarket.
Plenty has changed on the Newmarket gallops in the intervening four decades. For a start, there are now more photographers on the gallops than work-watchers, who tend to be just a few coming out at weekends. At one time there were half a dozen regular work-watchers plus many more day trippers who used to appear like clockwork from around 7.30am on a Saturday to watch the Sir Henry Cecil string in its pomp.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on in40 Years of Expertise
Last updated
- ‘The edge you’ve got is your own eyes’ - how one of jump racing’s top judges stays ahead of the machines
- 'I had a big touch off that' - a lifetime of lessons from the pro punter who became the ultimate paddock judge
- 'John McCririck was making a song and dance about the battle of the tipsters - but for me it was just another day's work'
- WATCH: What keeps the Racing Post number one? Inside 40 years of horseracing expertise
- The future of form study: James Willoughby and Keith Melrose assess how the game will evolve for punters
- ‘The edge you’ve got is your own eyes’ - how one of jump racing’s top judges stays ahead of the machines
- 'I had a big touch off that' - a lifetime of lessons from the pro punter who became the ultimate paddock judge
- 'John McCririck was making a song and dance about the battle of the tipsters - but for me it was just another day's work'
- WATCH: What keeps the Racing Post number one? Inside 40 years of horseracing expertise
- The future of form study: James Willoughby and Keith Melrose assess how the game will evolve for punters