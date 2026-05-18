Spotting stars on the Newmarket gallops: what you’re looking out for when trying to find the next Frankel

40 Years of Expertise brings unique insight from some of the great names who have written for the Racing Post through its 40 years of existence.

I’ve been in Newmarket since 1986, at which point I was fortunate to get to know one of the great work-watchers, George Robinson, who used an old-school ‘markings book’ containing lines and dots representing nearly every horse in Newmarket.

Plenty has changed on the Newmarket gallops in the intervening four decades. For a start, there are now more photographers on the gallops than work-watchers, who tend to be just a few coming out at weekends. At one time there were half a dozen regular work-watchers plus many more day trippers who used to appear like clockwork from around 7.30am on a Saturday to watch the Sir Henry Cecil string in its pomp.