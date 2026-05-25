Why almost everything you read about football statistics is nonsense - and what it says about the traps punters can fall into

40 Years of Expertise brings unique insight from some of the great names who have written for the Racing Post through its 40 years of existence.

In this article, football betting maestro Kevin Pullein, who wrote for the Racing Post for 25 years and famously made a profit every season, distils all he learned from his time studying the game into the one key question all punters must ask themselves.

I am right. It is what you have to say to get on at most things in life. Success does not depend on being right, only on persuading others that you are right – or in being able to pressure them into doing what you want anyway.