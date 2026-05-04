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InterviewSteve Mason
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‘The edge you’ve got is your own eyes’ - how one of jump racing’s top judges stays ahead of the machines

Chris Cook talks to the Racing Post's long-standing senior jumps handicapper Steve Mason

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Senior writer

40 Years of Expertise brings unique insight from some of the great names who have written for the Racing Post through its 40 years of existence. Next up is Steve Mason . . .

How does a ratings expert retain their edge in these times, when everyone has a powerful computer in their back pocket and immediate access to AI? By watching horse races.

Watch as many of them as you can, from beginning to end. That's the reassuringly old-school advice from Steve Mason, top jumps judge and senior jumps handicapper at the Racing Post, where he has been trying to sort out races for our readers since 1993.

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