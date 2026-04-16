The future of form study: James Willoughby and Keith Melrose assess how the game will evolve for punters

Across 40 years, the Racing Post has been the sport's bible, reporting on some exceptional horses and humans. Chronicling their achievements have been the countless talented people who have made up our own stable of stars.

In this birthday week you have heard from some of them. There have been interviews with our first Newmarket correspondent Simon Crisford and racing's self-titled 'number one anorak' John Randall. We told the story of how Sheikh Mohammed and Brough Scott combined to launch the newspaper and have gone down memory lane with the five surviving editors. There has even been the latest in a long line of exquisite articles from Patrick Mullins, the second Racing Post writer to ride to Grand National glory.

This week of celebration now ends with the start of a new series we've called 40 Years of Expertise. Beginning here and continuing through the year, legends from the Racing Post's past and present will be sharing invaluable insight with readers.