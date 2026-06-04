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GB point-to-point

Trainer secures £25,000 bonus with the bargain buy he spotted when riding against him

Trainer secures £25,000 bonus with the bargain buy he spotted when riding against him

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GB point-to-point
The champion point-to-point horse is crowned - but not after a case of subterfuge and a secret raid
The champion point-to-point horse is crowned - but not after a case of subterfuge and a secret raid
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GB point-to-point
'He’s the talent of the season' - how the 16-year-old son of Timmy Murphy took the point-to-point world by storm
'He’s the talent of the season' - how the 16-year-old son of Timmy Murphy took the point-to-point world by storm
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GB point-to-point
How one of pointing’s master traders found his latest bargain - and gave a young trainer a milestone winner
How one of pointing’s master traders found his latest bargain - and gave a young trainer a milestone winner
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GB point-to-point
'It was a shame to not be at Cheltenham but we had a great evening' - James Owen praises Warwick for hosting big hunter chase meeting
'It was a shame to not be at Cheltenham but we had a great evening' - James Owen praises Warwick for hosting big hunter chase meeting
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GB point-to-point
‘I know I put my neck on the line’ - decision to build racecourse near St Andrews pays off with a brilliant first meeting
‘I know I put my neck on the line’ - decision to build racecourse near St Andrews pays off with a brilliant first meeting
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GB point-to-point
'I'd love to go to Aintree with him' - university student dreaming big thanks to winning run on an old chase favourite
'I'd love to go to Aintree with him' - university student dreaming big thanks to winning run on an old chase favourite
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GB point-to-point
'He has the speed for a Champion Hurdle' - but decision made on next campaign for Cheltenham-Aintree winner Barton Snow
'He has the speed for a Champion Hurdle' - but decision made on next campaign for Cheltenham-Aintree winner Barton Snow
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GB point-to-point
'When the first one won I thought, here we go’ - jockey caps resurgent campaign with Sunday five-timer
'When the first one won I thought, here we go’ - jockey caps resurgent campaign with Sunday five-timer
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GB point-to-point
'More still needs to be done' to ease late-season congestion in point-to-point fixtures
'More still needs to be done' to ease late-season congestion in point-to-point fixtures
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GB point-to-point
'On good ground, and over that trip, it's made for him' - Hunters' Chase winner Barton Snow to bid for big Cheltenham-Aintree double
'On good ground, and over that trip, it's made for him' - Hunters' Chase winner Barton Snow to bid for big Cheltenham-Aintree double
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GB point-to-point
Trainer's shrewd placing of ex-pointer earns him £4,000 Jockey Club bonus
Trainer's shrewd placing of ex-pointer earns him £4,000 Jockey Club bonus
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GB point-to-point
Two months after changing jobs from jockey to trainer, has Will Biddick unearthed another potential star?
Two months after changing jobs from jockey to trainer, has Will Biddick unearthed another potential star?
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GB point-to-point
'I've entered six and am going to do a Michael Dickinson' - British trainers ready their big guns for Festival Hunters’ Chase
'I've entered six and am going to do a Michael Dickinson' - British trainers ready their big guns for Festival Hunters’ Chase
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GB point-to-point
Delight for Richard Johnson as 17-year-old daughter Willow wins on second ride - and she’s intent on following in his footsteps
Delight for Richard Johnson as 17-year-old daughter Willow wins on second ride - and she’s intent on following in his footsteps
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GB point-to-point
'It's a fantastic landmark' - champion trainer going from strength to strength with 100th winner in double-quick time
'It's a fantastic landmark' - champion trainer going from strength to strength with 100th winner in double-quick time
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GB point-to-point
‘A deeper insight is always good’ - Point-to-Point Authority turns to one of racing’s greatest dynasties
‘A deeper insight is always good’ - Point-to-Point Authority turns to one of racing’s greatest dynasties
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GB point-to-point
Meet the jockey, trainer, owner and bargain-spotter who recently brought up a landmark success
Meet the jockey, trainer, owner and bargain-spotter who recently brought up a landmark success
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GB point-to-point
'I knew within a few weeks he had a serious engine' - the Cheltenham Festival prospect whose owner only kept him after a twist of fate
'I knew within a few weeks he had a serious engine' - the Cheltenham Festival prospect whose owner only kept him after a twist of fate
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GB point-to-point
Delight all round as British pointing secures record funding from the Levy Board
Delight all round as British pointing secures record funding from the Levy Board
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GB point-to-point
'I don’t think there will ever be anyone better' - eight-time champion Will Biddick retires after 'losing the buzz'
'I don’t think there will ever be anyone better' - eight-time champion Will Biddick retires after 'losing the buzz'
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GB point-to-point
School for jockeys: new hands-and-heels series aims to establish pointing as the go-to place of education for young riders
School for jockeys: new hands-and-heels series aims to establish pointing as the go-to place of education for young riders
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GB point-to-point
Twig and Mr Vango do British point-to-pointing proud in their thrilling Becher Chase battle
Twig and Mr Vango do British point-to-pointing proud in their thrilling Becher Chase battle
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GB point-to-point
'Never just jump one more' - a point-to-point legend bows out after 30 years and more than 400 winners
'Never just jump one more' - a point-to-point legend bows out after 30 years and more than 400 winners
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GB point-to-point
Trainer secures £25,000 bonus with the bargain buy he spotted when riding against him

Trainer secures £25,000 bonus with the bargain buy he spotted when riding against him

icon
GB point-to-point
The champion point-to-point horse is crowned - but not after a case of subterfuge and a secret raid
The champion point-to-point horse is crowned - but not after a case of subterfuge and a secret raid
icon
GB point-to-point
'He’s the talent of the season' - how the 16-year-old son of Timmy Murphy took the point-to-point world by storm
icon
GB point-to-point
How one of pointing’s master traders found his latest bargain - and gave a young trainer a milestone winner
icon
GB point-to-point
'He’s the talent of the season' - how the 16-year-old son of Timmy Murphy took the point-to-point world by storm
icon
GB point-to-point
How one of pointing’s master traders found his latest bargain - and gave a young trainer a milestone winner
icon
GB point-to-point
'It was a shame to not be at Cheltenham but we had a great evening' - James Owen praises Warwick for hosting big hunter chase meeting
'It was a shame to not be at Cheltenham but we had a great evening' - James Owen praises Warwick for hosting big hunter chase meeting
icon
GB point-to-point
‘I know I put my neck on the line’ - decision to build racecourse near St Andrews pays off with a brilliant first meeting
‘I know I put my neck on the line’ - decision to build racecourse near St Andrews pays off with a brilliant first meeting
icon
GB point-to-point
'I'd love to go to Aintree with him' - university student dreaming big thanks to winning run on an old chase favourite
'I'd love to go to Aintree with him' - university student dreaming big thanks to winning run on an old chase favourite
icon
GB point-to-point
'He has the speed for a Champion Hurdle' - but decision made on next campaign for Cheltenham-Aintree winner Barton Snow
'He has the speed for a Champion Hurdle' - but decision made on next campaign for Cheltenham-Aintree winner Barton Snow
icon
GB point-to-point
'When the first one won I thought, here we go’ - jockey caps resurgent campaign with Sunday five-timer
'When the first one won I thought, here we go’ - jockey caps resurgent campaign with Sunday five-timer
icon
GB point-to-point
'More still needs to be done' to ease late-season congestion in point-to-point fixtures
'More still needs to be done' to ease late-season congestion in point-to-point fixtures
icon
GB point-to-point
'On good ground, and over that trip, it's made for him' - Hunters' Chase winner Barton Snow to bid for big Cheltenham-Aintree double
'On good ground, and over that trip, it's made for him' - Hunters' Chase winner Barton Snow to bid for big Cheltenham-Aintree double
icon
GB point-to-point
Trainer's shrewd placing of ex-pointer earns him £4,000 Jockey Club bonus
Trainer's shrewd placing of ex-pointer earns him £4,000 Jockey Club bonus
icon
GB point-to-point
Two months after changing jobs from jockey to trainer, has Will Biddick unearthed another potential star?
Two months after changing jobs from jockey to trainer, has Will Biddick unearthed another potential star?
icon
GB point-to-point
'I've entered six and am going to do a Michael Dickinson' - British trainers ready their big guns for Festival Hunters’ Chase
'I've entered six and am going to do a Michael Dickinson' - British trainers ready their big guns for Festival Hunters’ Chase
icon
GB point-to-point
Delight for Richard Johnson as 17-year-old daughter Willow wins on second ride - and she’s intent on following in his footsteps
Delight for Richard Johnson as 17-year-old daughter Willow wins on second ride - and she’s intent on following in his footsteps
icon
GB point-to-point
'It's a fantastic landmark' - champion trainer going from strength to strength with 100th winner in double-quick time
'It's a fantastic landmark' - champion trainer going from strength to strength with 100th winner in double-quick time
icon
GB point-to-point
‘A deeper insight is always good’ - Point-to-Point Authority turns to one of racing’s greatest dynasties
‘A deeper insight is always good’ - Point-to-Point Authority turns to one of racing’s greatest dynasties
icon
GB point-to-point
Meet the jockey, trainer, owner and bargain-spotter who recently brought up a landmark success
Meet the jockey, trainer, owner and bargain-spotter who recently brought up a landmark success
icon
GB point-to-point
'I knew within a few weeks he had a serious engine' - the Cheltenham Festival prospect whose owner only kept him after a twist of fate
'I knew within a few weeks he had a serious engine' - the Cheltenham Festival prospect whose owner only kept him after a twist of fate
icon
GB point-to-point
Delight all round as British pointing secures record funding from the Levy Board
Delight all round as British pointing secures record funding from the Levy Board
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GB point-to-point
'I don’t think there will ever be anyone better' - eight-time champion Will Biddick retires after 'losing the buzz'
'I don’t think there will ever be anyone better' - eight-time champion Will Biddick retires after 'losing the buzz'
icon
GB point-to-point
School for jockeys: new hands-and-heels series aims to establish pointing as the go-to place of education for young riders
School for jockeys: new hands-and-heels series aims to establish pointing as the go-to place of education for young riders
icon
GB point-to-point
Twig and Mr Vango do British point-to-pointing proud in their thrilling Becher Chase battle
Twig and Mr Vango do British point-to-pointing proud in their thrilling Becher Chase battle
icon
GB point-to-point
'Never just jump one more' - a point-to-point legend bows out after 30 years and more than 400 winners
'Never just jump one more' - a point-to-point legend bows out after 30 years and more than 400 winners
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GB point-to-point
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