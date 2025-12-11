Twig and Mr Vango do British point-to-pointing proud in their thrilling Becher Chase battle

It is hard to imagine a more exciting, stirring finish to a race than Saturday’s Becher Chase at Aintree. It is also hard to imagine a better celebration of the synchronicity between point-to-pointing and National Hunt racing.

Twig and Mr Vango took different paths to reach Saturday but have strong common ground.

Mr Vango has taken the traditional route: a maiden point winner on his debut, sold to go under rules and expertly handled by connections. His career includes wins in the London National, the Peter Marsh and the Midlands National, and now the dream is alive to tackle the Grand National in April should the ground come up soft enough.

What is so magical is that the connection to pointing remains. He is trained and cared for by Sara and Lily Bradstock, the latter a successful point-to-point and amateur jockey, and ridden by Jack Tudor, who learned his trade within the grassroots sport and was national novice men’s point-to-point champion.

Sara Bradstock says: “Having runners on a Saturday, especially in a big race at Aintree over the National fences, is what we all dream about.

"Vango proved once again what a star he is, he always tries his best – he is a champion for us and his lovely owners. It is always frustrating to finish second, especially when it is that close, but what a wonderful showcase for British pointing. We have top yards producing these horses and hopefully we can get more owners and trainers supporting them.”

Twig has taken a far more unusual route. Disappointing in two starts for current trainer Ben Pauling in bumpers, he was sold very cheaply to the Morgan family as a potential pointer for their son, Beau, to learn on and was sent to point-to-point trainer Matt Hampton.

Twig’s first run between the flags was in December 2020 at Barbury Castle and, in finishing third, there was a glimmer of hope that better things were to come. Ridden on that occasion by Hampton, he began an incredible partnership with Beau Morgan on his next start when he won a maiden at Maisemore Park in March 2021. By the end of 2022, Morgan and Twig had risen through the pointing ranks and secured two hunter chase victories.

A decision was made to put Twig back into training under rules and Beau's elder brother Luca stepped in to ride him in his first two starts – a first and second – before Beau, newly turned conditional, was back in the saddle and the upward run continued. He won the Summer Cup at Uttoxeter, was second in the Ultima at the Cheltenham Festival in March 2024 and has bounced back to that form this season, culminating in Saturday’s Aintree heroics.

The scenes on course, with jubilant connections and a happy horse, were a joy to behold, and Pauling said: “He's a remarkable horse, from a four-year-old who was always feeling sorry for himself and couldn’t take training to a horse who now is thriving at his age. Matt Hampton did the most amazing job to get him on the right path.

“As he has got older he has really learned to acquit himself at the business end of a race and has the heart of a lion. To see a horse like him come through the British point-to-point ranks and then become a very useful horse under rules has made me very proud. I know it has made the Morgan family proud and I hope it has made his breeders, the Strangmans, immensely proud too.”

Beau Morgan celebrates his Becher Chase victory on Twig Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

For Morgan it has been an amazing journey. Winning a maiden on your first ride aged 16 is an achievement; to then rise to the great heights of the Becher Chase at Aintree on the same horse is beyond the wildest dreams.

“The whole thing is mad," he said. "From that first maiden win on my first ever ride to now is crazy. When we got him, it was for me to have a few spins on. He tries so hard and has never let us down.

"Matt Hampton was the making of him and he rode him in his first point-to-point to make sure he was safe. The minute I turned 16 I rode him. Matt was instrumental to both Twig and I. He was the best mentor ever.

“In fact, I think Matt loves Twig as much, if not more than we all do as a family. He was the first one to believe in him. It is a wonderful thing to be a part of. I look back to that first winner and I hadn't a clue what I was doing. Twig was incredible, though.”

Weekend Fixtures

Saturday

Charing, Kent, TN27 3AE. Gates open 10am, first race 12 noon.

Alnwick, Northumberland, NE66 3AE. Gates open 10am, first race 12 noon.

Sunday

Larkhill, Wiltshire, SP4 8QR. Gates open 10am, first race 12 noon.

Read this next:

Brian Lawless joins the growing list of riders also training point-to-point winners

Now in its 15th year, the Racing Post Annual is firmly established as the perfect Christmas gift for any horseracing fan. With a glittering line-up of the year's best horses and races, this 208-page book is a must for every horseracing fan. Order your copy here or call 01933 304776.