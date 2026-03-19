'On good ground, and over that trip, it's made for him' - Hunters' Chase winner Barton Snow to bid for big Cheltenham-Aintree double

The Hunters' Chase at the Cheltenham Festival was a fantastic result for British point-to-pointing, with victory for Barton Snow and three of the first four trained in the country. Unusually, it was an even better advertisement for ignoring the advice of the winning trainer.

“Running was an afterthought,” a delighted Joe O’Shea told me afterwards. “The owners said they may never have one this good again so were keen to run, but I tried to talk them out of it as I wanted to target Aintree fresh.

"On good ground, and over that trip, Aintree is made for him. God willing, the double is on.”

The betting had suggested an Irish domination, but Barton Snow got the better of the admirable Its On The Line, who was followed home by the Kelly Morgan-trained Music Drive under Ellie Callwood, and Paul Nicholls’ Golden Son in fourth under his daughter Olive.

Nine-year-old Barton Snow is small in stature but lacks nothing in heart and has a profile to marvel at. Since winning a restricted race at Knightwick in November 2024, his rise through the ranks has seen him win all but one of his races. That’s a remarkable testament to the skills of O’Shea, given he had been bought from Ireland with just one win from 21 races.

Owner Jim Broomfield said: “He's been wonderful and Friday provided me and the other lads with the best day. Steve Allen, who is in the partnership, sourced him in Ireland. He researches all the background, breeding, previous form and we bought him.

"I'm clueless – I leave all the decisions to Joe and the other owners. This is my first horse and I realise how lucky I am. I'm learning all the time and slowly realising how much goes into it all.”

Winning jockey Henry Crow was maintaining a family tradition in the race, given his grandmother Sheila trained 2008 winner Cappa Bleu. The 25-year-old from Shrewsbury rides out for O’Shea every morning and completed an amazing week by riding a winner on Saturday at Hutton Rudby in Yorkshire.

Cappa Bleu came second in the 2013 Grand National Credit: Alex Livesey

He is looking forward to what lies ahead with Barton Snow, saying: “He's come out of the race really well and Joe says he'll go to Aintree. It's a privilege to be involved with a horse who has the potential to be one of the greats within our sport.”

Another Anglo-Irish battle with a pointing edge went Britain’s way in the Kim Muir when Ask Brewster saw off Road To Home.

At the time of Ask Brewster’s maiden win at Maisemore in March 2023, he was owned by Beverley Thomas and trained by Bradley Gibbs. Both soon realised they had a star on their hands, with victory that day coming as no surprise.

Thomas recalled: “Brad had always said he liked him. When entries for the Maisemore race came out, it looked competitive, but Brad was adamant he'd win. He duly did and the rest is history.

"He jumped superbly that day for a baby, and his two Cheltenham wins have seen him do the same. It was my first venture into buying, winning and selling, and I thoroughly enjoyed it and remain very proud of what he's achieved.”

Explaining the name, Thomas added: “When my partner Adrian became poorly with cancer, his oncologist was a wonderful lady called Alison Brewster, so we always used to say, ‘We'll ask Brewster.’ So when it came to naming the horse, because he was by Ask, Ask Brewster was an obvious name.”

One of the sport's most admirable horses, and certainly a personal favourite, was retired following a fantastic run at Cheltenham in the Cross Country Chase.

Latenightpass ’s career spanned nine seasons and saw him participate at three Cheltenham Festivals and five Grand National meetings, in seven cross-country races and six times around the National course.

Gina Andrews said of the 13-time winner: “No words can ever describe what he's done for my career. He's a truly special horse and gave me moments I'll cherish forever. Most importantly, he's retired sound. Huge thanks to my mother-in-law Pippa for breeding him and to my husband Tom for training him so perfectly.”

Weekend fixtures

Saturday

Milborne St Andrew, Dorset BH20 7JN. 6 races. First race 12.30pm

Overton, South Lanarkshire ML8 5QF. 6 races. First race 1pm

Garthorpe, Leicestershire LE14 2RT. 6 races. First race 1pm

Siddington, Gloucestershire GL7 6HN. 6 races. First race 1.30pm

Sunday

Ston Easton, Somerset BA3 4EG. 6 races. First race 12.30pm

Kilworthy, Devon PL19 0JX. 6 races. First race 1pm

Fakenham, Norfolk NR21 7NY. 6 races. First race 1pm

Dalton Park, Yorkshire HU7 7PW. 6 races. First race 1.30pm

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