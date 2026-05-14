How one of pointing’s master traders found his latest bargain - and gave a young trainer a milestone winner

United in joy in the winner’s enclosure at Warwick on Saturday night were connections who could hardly be more different - a trainer enjoying a first ever winner in a hunter chase for owners who have been there and done it more than almost anyone.

Malinas Glory , trained in Worcestershire by Hannah Lewis and ridden by Heidi Palin, won the final of a 0-110 series sponsored by the Jockey Club in the colours of Julia Oakey, whose partner Martin Oliver bought the nine-year-old out of Ireland and has sourced vast numbers of winners down the years.

Oliver, whose twin brother Michael famously trained West Tip to win the 1986 Grand National, got Malinas Glory out of Ireland, where he had won just once in 29 outings. Since the switch to Lewis’s yard, though, he has won three out of four.

Oliver said: “I buy everything on spec, I watch lots of videos and if I like what I see, I buy it. In the old days before information was as readily available, I used to like watching a race, sound off, and hope the eyecatcher was the one for sale!”

Martin Oliver's brother Michael with West Tip

This formula has proved successful time and time again with Oliver buying and selling around 2,000 horses. Multiple winners within the grassroots sport to have come through him include Caryto Des Brosses, Excitable Island, Timmie Roe and Shernally, while he also remembers Moroman, winner of the 2015 Champion Hunters' Chase at Stratford, fondly.

A self-confessed stockman, Oliver said: “I am not hands-on horsey. I know horses and I know how to feed one to bring out the best, but I barely rode - I left that to my staff. Cricket and golf were my thing. I rode for a short period many, many years ago and that was only to try to impress a young lady! If you gave me a bridle in bits, I couldn't put it back together!”

Oliver added: “I was as pleased for Hannah on Saturday as I was for myself and Julia. Hannah has done a tremendous job with this horse; he was grumpy when he first came over but she leaves no stone unturned and I couldn’t be more delighted for her.”

This was a milestone win for Lewis, who has trained 38 winners in all since retiring from race-riding at the end of the 2020-21 season having ridden 89 winners, during which time she has focused on pre-training and breaking alongside training pointers.

An initial introduction to Oliver came a few seasons ago when he sent Lewis a couple of young horses to break in. She said: “Martin is an amazing man, his knowledge is outstanding and he knows more about point-to-pointing than most.”

Of Malinas Glory, she said: “When he arrived with me he was a bit grumpy and he is so laid-back he rarely impresses in his work. But he is very easy and a pleasure to have around. First time out at Bangor, Ed Vaughan rode him and I wasn't sure what to expect but he ran a blinder. Michael then decided the 0-110 series was to be a target so we headed to Paxford for the last qualifier, which he won. I hadn’t got a jockey, it being Easter Monday, everyone was tied up. I never in a million years thought Heidi would be available so I was delighted when she was.”

The partnership between Malinas Glory and Palin has since flourished and Lewis sang the jockey’s praises.

“Heidi gave him a great ride,” she said. “She has been brilliant on him all season and is very talented, very cool and professional. I have a lot of respect for her. She has filled him with confidence each run. Also, being from a non-racing family, I can empathise with her - she has worked hard to get where she is and is based with the right people.”

Palin, of course, is based with champion trainer Dan Skelton and following Saturday’s Warwick win now leads the women’s amateur championship under rules by one win from Gina Andrews.

She said: “It has been a great season under rules. I am in a very lucky position to ride for Dan and have the help and support from Harry [Skelton]. To pick up a spare ride like Malinas Glory for Hannah has been great. I would love more like him and to get more point-to-point rides would be brilliant.”

Peters finally wins Hexham race

Dale Peters was also a winner under rules on Saturday when he continued his excellent season by winning the prestigious Heart Of All England Maiden Hunters’ Chase at Hexham.

Dale Peters (right); won the Heart Of All England at Hexham with Line Em Up

Peters has trained 17 winners and ridden 19 this season, but this one, which came courtesy of seven-year-old Line Em Up , meant a good deal.

“I love this race and we were second in it last season,” he said. “It’s one I have always wanted to win.

“Line Em Up has progressed massively this season; if you had told me we would be here now I wouldn’t have believed you. He had shown glimpses of being a good one but has also had a few issues. He only just does enough so I’m not sure where his ceiling is - if he improves again he would be entitled to aim for one of the big spring targets next season.”

Line Em Up is owned by Beryl Close, a big supporter of Peters, who said: “Saturday was an incredible day. It was just wonderful. I am Dale’s second cousin and love to support him, so to win that race, one he always wanted, was brilliant.”

Close, who loves at the other end of Sawtry to Peters’ training set-up in the Cambridgeshire village, owns six horses in the yard, some in shares and some outright, and added: “When my late husband passed away, I was very fortunate to be left in a position to afford my dream of owning racehorses, and thanks to Dale we are having a lot of fun.”

In her outright ownership is another improving type, Largy Pearl , while she also has shares in Cash Or Card. Both are set to head to Stratford’s hunter chase evening on May 29.

Close has big ambitions within her ownership journey and said: “I am a dreamer and I have always dreamt of having a Gold Cup horse. Just one good enough to line-up would do! But that's my absolute dream and I am not afraid to tell everyone. You have to dream big!”

Weekend fixtures

Saturday

Hexham, Northumberland, NE46 2JP. 6 races, first race 2pm.

Pepper Harrow, Surrey, GU8 6LA. 6 races, first race 2pm.

Sunday

Bratton Down, Devon, EX31 4SG. 6 races, first race 2pm.

Edgecote, Oxfordshire, OX17 1AG. 6 races, first race 2pm.

Tabley, Staffordshire, WA16 0HB. 6 races, first race 2pm.

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