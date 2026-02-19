'I've entered six and am going to do a Michael Dickinson' - British trainers ready their big guns for Festival Hunters’ Chase

It is last orders for Cheltenham’s Festival Hunters’ Chase, with any unqualified candidates having until the end of racing on Sunday to complete the process.

Abandoned meetings have made life tricky for trainers seeking the necessary two wins in open point-to-point races or hunters’ chases for their horses, but all the obvious candidates appear ready for declaration day.

Progressive seven-year-old Designed To Win – who is unbeaten in four point-to-points – would qualify if winning the open race at Brocklesby Park in Lincolnshire on Saturday, but Norfolk-based trainer David Kemp reckons he lacks the necessary experience for Cheltenham.

One of the shrewdest trainers and with a remarkable wins-to-runs percentage, he runs his entire three-horse string on Saturday, including Rebel Dawn Rising, who could yet head to the festival.

Of his Brocklesby plans, Kemp said: “It’s handy being able to run all three, because if I run two, the third horse ends up having to work on its own next week.”

Irish horses head the betting on the Festival Hunters’ Chase, but the British contingent contains candidates who could spoil their party. The Paul Nicholls-trained pair of Shearer and Golden Son cannot be ignored, and the last-named trounced the opposition when winning at Taunton recently under Gina Andrews, when Olive Nicholls was awaiting a concussion test.

In the process, the winning rider notched yet another landmark for it was her 100th winner under rules. Seven of those victories were gained in Flat races, but Andrews, who has created more records than a busy music producer, is well ahead of all other British women amateur riders over jumps.

She also trains and rides Fairly Famous, who was pulled up at Cheltenham last year and has had an interrupted preparation this time, but will probably be given a festival entry.

However, Nicholls said: “Olive is likely to ride Golden Son at Cheltenham, and I said to Gina after she won on the horse at Taunton that she could ride the other one [Shearer, who was fifth at Cheltenham last year].”

Olive Nicholls (pictured with mum Georgina) is expected to ride Golden Son at Cheltenham Credit: Carl Evans

Licensed trainers are now all over the Festival Hunters’ Chase, which makes it harder to win for point-to-point yards, but all the sweeter when they do.

Bradley Gibbs and Fiona Needham pulled off the feat in 2023 and 2024, while County Tipperary’s Sam Curling – who is not in the same league as Messrs Mullins and Elliott – scored with Wonderwall last year.

Among horses from British point-to-point yards who should be shortlisted are the Kelly Morgan-trained Music Drive plus Joe O’Shea’s Barton Snow and Gracchus De Balme, the last-named having won Aintree’s Foxhunters’ Chase last season.

Cheshire-based O’Shea said: “I’ve entered six for Cheltenham – I’m going to do a Michael Dickinson.”

Asked where he will find six riders, he says: “I’m more worried about finding six bridles and six people to lead them up.”

Nine-year-old Barton Snow has won five hunter chases on the trot and eased home over 3m at Ludlow this month when ridden by Henry Crow, whose grandmother Sheila trained Cappa Bleu to win the Festival Hunters’ Chase in 2009, when it was called the Foxhunter.

Henry Crow, whose grandmother Sheila trained Cappa Bleu to win the Festival Hunters' Chase Credit: Carl Evans

Music Drive enters calculations after finishing fourth in the race last year and, while he was beaten in a point-to-point on his seasonal debut last month, Leicestershire-based Morgan said: “It was a ridiculous race – they crawled and sprinted. We can forget that, and my only worry would be heavy ground at Cheltenham.”

Morgan was planning to take Music Drive for a gallop at Southwell, and she said of the 13 lengths he has to find with Wonderwall on last year’s run, not forgetting Its On The Line and Willitgoahead, who were second and third: “That was his first run over regulation fences [rather than over hurdles or in point-to-points] so he’s now more experienced, he’s in his prime at eight and he went back to Cheltenham and won [beating Gracchus De Balme in May] so he has course form. I couldn’t be happier with him.”

The horse who beat Music Drive last month, Linelee King, is more likely to head to Aintree, says Olly Murphy’s wife Camilla, who was in charge for that run.

Festival Challenge Cup Open Hunters' Chase (Cheltenham, March 13)

William Hill: 4 Wonderwall, 5 Its On The Line, 6 Cons Roc, 7 Panda Boy, 12 bar.

Praying for a full weekend of action

After last weekend’s meetings were all called off due to waterlogging, it is hoped a repeat is avoided over the next two days, when four fixtures are scheduled.

Maiden races for four- and five-year-olds have been particularly badly hit in the raft of abandoned meetings, which means trainers with a young horse to sell have been unable to get them on the racecourse to advertise their talents.

A side effect is that Friday’s Tattersalls Cheltenham February Sale contains just one British pointer when, if fixtures had all gone ahead in the past three weeks, up to half a dozen might have been catalogued.

That is far fewer than the number of Irish point-to-pointers who attend such specialist sales, but the direction of travel is inching upwards.

Into the mix of maiden races has been introduced the GB Pointing Young Horse Maiden Series, which is restricted to four- and five-year-olds, and which offers winners a handsome bonus if they go on to success under rules within two years from a licensed yard in Britain.

The bonuses are £25,000 for a horse bred in Britain and £15,000 for those bred overseas, the aim being to put a spotlight on young British pointers and further cement links between the ‘amateur’ sport and jump racing.

Two such races are in the starting blocks this weekend at Alnwick in Northumberland with Goffs as sponsor, and at Badbury Rings in Dorset, where Tattersalls Cheltenham provides backing. The locations will result in long drives for some trainers, but the cash bonuses are clearly a draw.

Gina Andrews has entered five-year-old L’Hybris Is Born in maiden races at all four meetings, but said: “He’ll run at Alnwick or Duncombe Park, but the Alnwick race has the bonus, which makes it more tempting. If he wins, that is a handy thing to put before buyers at an auction.”

Weekend fixtures

Saturday

Alnwick, Northumberland NE66 3AE – first race 1pm. 6 races

Brocklesby Park, Lincolnshire DN41 8FB – first race 12pm. 6 races

Sunday

Badbury Rings, Dorset DT11 9JL – first race 11am. 8 races

Duncombe Park, Yorkshire YO62 5EB – first race 12pm. 7 races

Read these next:

'She’ll go to Willie Mullins' - positive start for Goffs February point-to-point offering as Lady Aurora brings €125,000

Delight for Richard Johnson as 17-year-old daughter Willow wins on second ride - and she’s intent on following in his footsteps

can get a fantastic mix of news, tips, comment and insight sent straight to their inbox every day, from Chris Cook's award-winning morning newsletter The Front Runner every weekday at 7.30am to different weekly emails from the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and Lee Mottershead every evening at 6pm every evening as part of The Ultimate Daily. Head here now to join Racing Post+ and start receiving our full range of newsletters immediately.