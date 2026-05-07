'It was a shame to not be at Cheltenham but we had a great evening' - James Owen praises Warwick for hosting big hunter chase meeting

The loss of the Cheltenham hunter chase evening felt to some in the point-to-point scene as if Christmas Day had been cancelled, but the replacement meeting at Warwick last Friday proved to be a great success – and something for which the sport is extremely grateful to Warwick for staging.

Runners were slim in quantity, but the quality wasn’t lacking and three of the winners are progressive types. Corporal Jackjones, Ultimate Survivor and Great Valley look to possess the tenacity and ability to be gracing the bigger stages later in their careers and are worth noting for the future.

I was also pleased to see five of the seven winners sent out by trainers deep-rooted within point-to-pointing. As for the other two, Newmarket's James Owen and Georgina Nicholls based near Lambourn, both have historical connections within the pointing scene and appear as happy in a field as they are on a licensed course.

Owen was seen at Mollington on Monday handling his wife Jenny’s winner Aramax – on a day he had runners at Fakenham, Windsor and Bath – and said: “We had a few winners over the weekend: four on the Flat at Salisbury and one at Dingley point-to-point on Sunday, then one at Mollington on Monday. I was delighted to be there. It's my home ground and I had a lot of fun riding round there so it was brilliant to have a winner and enjoy the day out with the children.”

On Warwick winner My Gift To You, he added: “He was great. We’ve had a lot of fun with him – he’s won over hurdles and fences, and the four-miler was always the aim. The owners are wonderful, and while it was a shame to not be at Cheltenham, we had a great evening.”

It was also a great evening for Devon jockey Darren Andrews, whose double continued a fantastic season. He was seen to particularly good effect on Ultimate Survivor, trained by Wiltshire handler Bea Coward and owned by a syndicate made up of family and friends.

A delighted Coward said: “You have to jump well around Warwick and he impressed me with his jumping and the way he travelled through the race, having just his first start over regulation fences. Darren gave him a fantastic ride.”

Darren Andrews: had a double on the Warwick card

Later on the card, Andrews applied front-running tactics aboard Corporal Jackjones. A dual bumper winner who later disappointed over hurdles under rules, he has flourished since joining the point-to-point circuit, winning five of his last ten starts including a hunter chase at Stratford and this race at Warwick. He has been a credit to trainer Poppy Skipper.

Alaphilippe had a rather more productive career under rules, even coming within a neck of winning at the 2022 Cheltenham Festival, but he had lost his way slightly until winning three out of four this season for owner-trainer Angela Slatter, a proper old-fashioned trainer who does well with one horse each season and trains Alaphilippe by herself around her farm.

“I have fallen off him a couple of times this season, so I have known he was well,” she said. “He seems better than ever and I feel very lucky to have got him from Fergal and thankful to the previous owners for allowing me to run him back over regulation fences.”

In contrast, other winners should have their best days ahead of them. Six-year-old Great Valley made it eight wins out of ten since joining trainer Neil Gittins from Dan Skelton and qualified for Aintree, which will be his big aim next season for owner-rider Guy Sankey.

Things haven’t gone quite so smoothly for Loud And Proud, but she is also on the right track now and Steve Mace was another owner with bigger assignments in mind after victory for the seven-year-old, who is trained by Laura Richardson and ridden by her partner Huw Edwards. Explaining her backstory, Mace said: “I bought her to go into training with Sarah-Jayne Davies in shares with some other people. Unfortunately, they dropped out after a couple of runs, but having always loved pointing I decided to switch her to Laura and Huw’s yard. She has run well twice and fell late on at Charm Park when looking the winner in March. I'm delighted.”

The finale went to Nicholls’ Arthur’s Sixpence, who provided 21-year-old jockey Harry Brown with not only his first winner under rules but also a first over fences. Brown trains a string of pointers from Nicholls’ base – this horse had been in his care before returning to Nicholls prior to this race – and with six winners this season he sits in second place in the small trainers’ championship.

Weekend fixtures

Saturday

Holnicote, Somerset, TA24 8TJ. 6 races, first race 2pm.

Sunday

Kingston Blount, Oxfordshire, OX39 4SG. 6 races, first race 2pm.

Upcott Cross, Devon, EX21 5AE. 6 races, first race 2pm.

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