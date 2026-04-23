'I'd love to go to Aintree with him' - university student dreaming big thanks to winning run on an old chase favourite

There is nothing I love more than seeing old warriors winning races within the grassroots of the sport and in doing so teaching a young amateur and building a partnership that can progress to bigger and better targets.

On the first day of the 2024-25 point-to-point season, I went to Knightwick and, on hearing the declared runners for a 2m4f conditions race, I was excited to see Killer Clown in the flesh.

He had been one of my favourites when in training with Emma Lavelle. Was it his big white face or his very cool name? I’m not quite sure, but I was excited to see him. I hadn't heard of the jockey, Miss D White, but said to a friend, ‘If this girl can ride, he will win.’ She could ride and he did win, providing Daisy White with her first victory.

The scenes in the winner’s enclosure were a family affair. The joy shared between White’s mother Rachael and her daughter made me feel nostalgic. I could really feel what the victory meant to them and I have followed their journey since.

White, 20, grew up near Malmesbury in Wiltshire and the family’s acquisition of Killer Clown traces back to those early days.

Killer Clown: useful handicap chaser for Emma Lavelle Credit: Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)

She said: “Emma had been letting me ride out since I was 11 and after my first season pointing she rang us and said he was for sale. We weren't really looking but couldn’t say ‘no’ to him. Thank God we didn’t! His last few runs had been out of the placings and Emma felt a change and a lower grade would suit.”

Seventeen months later Killer Clown, now a 12-year-old, has excelled in his role as a competitive schoolmaster to White. The pair have won seven of their 15 starts, including two hunter chases, most recently on Sunday at Stratford.

White, the niece of licensed joint-trainer Johnson White, is in her second year at Newcastle University doing a business management degree and is very happy to embrace being an amateur and learning all the time.

She said: “I had Clown up north with me for a while with Amie Waugh, who was wonderful to us both and we had lots of fun up there, but we moved him back home in the winter months as it had got so wet up north we weren't sure when we'd get a run.

"So Mum now trains him at home and he has a very varied routine and seems to be enjoying life. She sent me a video recently, it was dark, Dad was driving along the road, headlights on, while Mum was cantering up the verge!”

Killer Clown enjoys spending time with Shetland pony Archie, pictured with Daisy White and her mum Rachael

Point-to-pointing rightly shouts from the rooftops about the many horses and jockeys it nurtures through their early career before they go on to greater accomplishments under rules, but Killer Clown’s journey advertises the part of point-to-pointing that can often be forgotten in the midst of the professional sport we have become.

The sport embraces an open-to-all policy and actively encourages amateurs to get involved, and this is a true example of an older, talented horse who had slightly lost his way but is now able to find his fire again while his young jockey is enjoying her hobby, improving her skills and living her dream.

White has had to learn how to ride Killer Clown in order to gain the successes. There have been bad days – two unseats when sent off favourite, plus races in which the tactics were possibly not correctly applied – as she explains, saying: “I’ve had to find my way with him. When I get it right, it's wonderful and Clown helps me, but there have been plenty of occasions where I've finished in the placings but should have won.

"The two times I have fallen off, I have literally fallen off! There was also a scary moment at Stratford on Sunday but we stayed together. He's teaching me loads in a nice, safe way.”

Lavelle has been delighted to see her former charge get on so well for the young rider.

"Watching their journey together has been wonderful," she said. "Killer Clown was always an absolute pleasure to train and he's continued giving that enjoyment to Daisy – I'm thrilled for both of them."

White, meanwhile, has no doubt as to where she hopes the partnership will end up next season.

Killer Clown: rated 148 over fences at his peak Credit: Getty Images

“I’d love to go to Aintree next April in the Foxhunters', what a dream come true that would be,” she said. “This season my goal was to run in some open races and once I’d been on the course to get my Category A licence, the hunter chase route opened up.

"To win one was wonderful, to win two is unbelievable, and now I may target either Newton Abbot later in the season or Stratford in the ladies’ race.”

White is keen to progress within the amateur circuit and in time hopes to gain more rides.

“I ride out for Paul Robson when I can and through university was encouraged to train as an officer cadet, which enabled me to ride in the army hurdle race held at Wincanton recently,” she said.

“I rode a lovely horse for Syd Hosie called Thankyouandplease. Unfortunately, I was unseated, but I hope it leads to more opportunities.”

Killer Clown is also paying his part in that process. Long may it continue.

Weekend fixtures

Saturday

Parham, West Sussex RH20 2ER. 6 races, first race 2pm

Woodford, Gloucestershire GL13 9JP. 6 races, first race 2.15pm

Pusk, Fife KY16 0AD. 6 races, first race 2pm

Garthorpe, Leicestershire LE14 2RT. 6 races, first race 2pm

Sunday

Stafford Cross, Devon EX24 6HY. 6 races, first race 1.30pm

Tabley, Cheshire WA16 0HB. 6 races, first race 2pm

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