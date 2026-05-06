‘I know I put my neck on the line’ - decision to build racecourse near St Andrews pays off with a brilliant first meeting

Louisa Cheape acknowledges there was some scepticism when she decided to build a racecourse at Pusk Farm, near St Andrews in Fife. Having made the journey myself on the last weekend in April, I can confirm it is indeed a long way north – but that Cheape’s effort was very much worth it.

My expectations of my first visit to Pusk Farm, for the Fife Bloodhounds Point-to-Point, were thoroughly exceeded and I left feeling full of enthusiasm for the sport I love, possibly romanticised by the spectacular scenery and the incredibly friendly welcome we received.

Any meeting in this area is inevitably going to have a decreased catchment area of participants, which allied to having to contend with little recent rain meant that the field sizes were small. But there was good, competitive racing and some talented young jockeys among the winners. It was an exceptional example of a small, keen hunt committee putting on a good meeting with excellent ground. The Fife Bloodhounds deserve to be very proud.

Cheape, the landowner of Pusk Farm, master of the bloodhound pack and course manager, says: “Following the loss of our previous course at Balcormo Mains, I decided it would be wonderful to put a racecourse on our family farm. My incredibly tolerant husband, Henry, has allowed this and our dream became a reality.

“Point-to-pointing in the area has always been loved and there's a huge enthusiasm for it. When we first wanted to do it, we were told no by the powers-that-be, but I persisted and eventually we were given the green light.

"My view was if there isn't a track up here, people will get rid of their pointers. The point-to-point has always traditionally marked the first day of spring and it's a huge way to bring the community together. People love it.

“When you dare to do something different, you're bound to be met with some negativity. I know I've put my neck on the line in building a racecourse so far north run by a small group of people, but as a collective group what we know is that we want a point-to-point, with or without our bloodhound hunt.”

Many people believe point-to-pointing cannot survive beyond a ban on trail-hunting, when the pool of volunteers would inevitably diminish, especially those who run their point-to-point solely to raise money for the organising hunt.

However, point-to-point is already a vastly different sport from even 20 years ago; it is much more of a business, much more professional, and the reality is already that most participants do not hunt their horses, which was once a requirement to run.

While the trail-hunting legislation would likely lead to fewer fixtures, the wonderful example of Cheape and the Fife Bloodhounds provides reassurance that the sport can stand on its own and continue to thrive.

“I had many reasons for wanting to build a racecourse at Pusk,” says Cheape. “First, I and many locals love the sport. Second, we needed more northern tracks. I feel that to gain enthusiasm, we needed another place to run our horses.

"By having a meeting, surely over time we'll ignite more interest in the north, and it would be great if a couple of people were to get involved, build a syndicate and have a runner. If one person here today has thought, ‘I quite fancy having a pointer,’ is that not brilliant?”

Getting sponsorship and modernising communications are two imperatives. Cheape credits Deborah Hair for having done “a brilliant job” in marketing the meeting and Jacqui Angus for gaining sponsors – John Clark Motor Group were the main backers, with Geoff Bruce Farms also giving valuable support – and running the hospitality marquee, which was busy all day with refreshments and had music starting as we left the track.

Volunteers hard at work preparing a fence at Pusk Farm

As for the track, Pusk Farm is a fabulous racecourse and I can guarantee that if it were further south it would attract a vast number of runners. Victor Thompson, who trained a winner on Saturday, says: “It's a superb track, one of the best in the north, and the scenery is out of this world. It took me three and a half hours to get here, but I would happily travel five!”

There was also some impressive young riding talent on display, including Joanna Walton, who has ridden winners under rules in Ireland. Two other women, Eloise Justice-Vose and Amy Milburn, looked accomplished in riding second career winners, while Sam Herdam and Ben Smoult also won for the second time. Charlotte Crozier, meanwhile, had her first winner as a trainer.

Cheape says: “We have a lot of good young riders and trainers up here and it's thrilling to have given them all opportunities. As well as those to have ridden winners on Saturday, we have Jess Jubb, Lisa O’Connor and Jesika Rennie up here too, also all making names for themselves.

"It’s another reason for wanting to have the point-to-point for them. I think I have talked myself into having a horse for next season!”

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