'He’s the talent of the season' - how the 16-year-old son of Timmy Murphy took the point-to-point world by storm

Lucas Murphy had never ridden a winner until Christmas but has now been described as “the talent of the season” as he closes in on the men’s novice championship.

Murphy, the 16-year-old son of former jockey Timmy Murphy, has partnered 18 winners in his debut season and gained the attention of leading trainers and owners. But the good news for point-to-pointing is that he will be staying within the amateur ranks for a while yet.

That is partly due to the influence of his mother, Verity Green, who has enjoyed her first season as a trainer and is relishing being part of the pointing community again.

“What Lucas has achieved is wonderful,” says Green. “I'm hugely proud and have enjoyed being back involved with point-to-pointing. I can’t express how wonderful pointing people are. From the organisers, the participants, the team at Weatherbys and the Point-to-Point Authority, everyone is so on it. No question is too silly to ask and we've had so much fun.”

Green’s father is Raymond Anderson Green, the prominent owner whose 2012 Scottish Grand National winner Merigo started his career between the flags, and won a Corbridge maiden under Pauline Robson from three point-to-point starts.

Merigo won the Scottish Grand National in 2012 Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

“Dad always felt the best place for a horse to start their career was in the point-to-point field,” says Green. “A good education and experience are so important.”

Anderson Green’s Bass Rock provided Murphy with his first winner on his second ride between the flags at Chaddesley Corbett in December, but for the family it was victory on homebred 14-year-old Castletown at Lockinge on Easter Monday that was the season’s highlight.

Green says: “That was an amazing day. The horse has achieved so much for us as a family. He is a total rogue and has never knowingly made an effort in his life. But for me to train him to win with Lucas riding was wonderful. Finn, Lucas’s younger brother, also led him up. Dad couldn’t stop smiling. As a family, it was so special. Dad is obsessed with pointing.”

Young talents like Murphy often turn conditional and embark on professional careers sooner rather than later, but the Marlborough College student says: “I'm as focused on my education as I am race-riding. I'm so lucky to have had the season I have and want to keep learning from people. I'll be remaining an amateur for next season.”

That is music to the ears of his mother, who says: “It's such a good experience for youngsters to learn within the pointing field without the pressure. Yes, it's serious; yes, it's to be done professionally; but it also needs to be fun.

"Pointing is the foundation of racing and, for me, the longer Lucas stays within the pointing circuit the better. He's only 16, after all. Lucas is surrounded by good people teaching him and having the best fun. I love racing, but I prefer pointing!”

Aiding Murphy along the way have been a number of leading lights within the grassroots sport, among them dual champion trainer Josh Newman, who has provided him with three winners and says: “He is the talent of the season, isn’t he? He certainly has an old head on young shoulders. The Shetland and pony racing educated him well. He wants to be good and isn't afraid to ask for advice. He has every right to be cocky but he isn’t.”

Chief Pony Racing Authority steward Caroline Hutsby says: “Lucas is a natural. He's well mannered and all he wants to do is learn and improve. He's ridden a few for my husband Fred this season and he listens and gives excellent feedback.

"The whole family are so unpresumptuous; Timmy comes along, walks the track but is just a presence and isn’t there to interfere. Lucas always rings up the next day to see how the horse is, which is something many jockeys don’t bother to do.”

Dan Williams making his mark

Constitution Hill and Dan Williams in his stable at Seven Barrows Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Another talented rider to emerge this season is Dan Williams, who is based with trainer Nicky Henderson and is known for his association with Constitution Hill at home – a testament to his ability as a rider.

Williams has ridden four winners this season and has recently forged a partnership with Shropshire trainer Heidi Brookshaw, who talks glowingly of the 21-year-old.

“Dan is a great lad,” she says. “My great friend Sam Beddoes rides out for Henderson and recommended him to me. He is very good with the horses and owners and comes up to ride out as much as his commitments with Henderson allow. I really hope he stays amateur as he is a very good lad. He was unlucky not to ride a double for me on Sunday.”

Williams has done remarkably well given showjumping was his priority growing up and he did not find transitioning to racing easy at first.

“I went to work for Noel Fehily during lockdown and I learned loads, but my race-riding career didn’t start well,” he says. “I had a lot to learn and on my first ride I had a bad fall at the second fence. It took a while for me to get the hang of things and Noel was very good to me, but it definitely was difficult to change my riding style to a racing one.”

No doubt a job working in a powerhouse jumps yard helped in that respect and Williams is now considered one to watch. Like Murphy, he is also keen to make the most of his time in point-to-pointing rather than being in a rush to turn conditional.

“I'm undecided as to when I'll turn conditional,” he says. “I'm enjoying my time pointing and have learned a lot.”

Weekend fixtures

Friday

Ffynnon Druidion, Pembrokeshire SA64 0LD. 6 races, first race 2pm.

Sunday

Bratton Down, Devon EX31 4SG. 6 races, first race 2pm.

Kingston Blount, Oxfordshire OX39 4AG. 6 races, first race 2pm.

Monday

Chaddesley Corbett, Worcestershire DY10 4Q. 6 races, first race 2pm.

Upcott Cross, Devon EX21 5AE. 6 races, first race 2pm.

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