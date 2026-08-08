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View from Ireland

'He was explosive in his maiden win and can beat Sun Goddess' - David Jennings with five selections on a busy day in Ireland

'He was explosive in his maiden win and can beat Sun Goddess' - David Jennings with five selections on a busy day in Ireland

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David Jennings
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'He's going to be hard to catch from the front' - David Jennings with a 3pt play at Wexford on Saturday
'He's going to be hard to catch from the front' - David Jennings with a 3pt play at Wexford on Saturday
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David Jennings
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'He goes well fresh and has dropped to a lowly mark' - Alan Sweetman has fancies at Leopardstown and Sligo on Thursday evening
'He goes well fresh and has dropped to a lowly mark' - Alan Sweetman has fancies at Leopardstown and Sligo on Thursday evening
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View from Ireland
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'She's likely to be underestimated in the market' - Conor Fennelly with three selections at Galway on Saturday
'She's likely to be underestimated in the market' - Conor Fennelly with three selections at Galway on Saturday
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Conor Fennelly
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David Jennings' best bets for Friday at Galway - and his banker of the meeting who runs on Saturday
David Jennings' best bets for Friday at Galway - and his banker of the meeting who runs on Saturday
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David Jennings
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'He's cracking each-way value at 25-1' - David Jennings' best bets for Galway Plate day
'He's cracking each-way value at 25-1' - David Jennings' best bets for Galway Plate day
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David Jennings
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'This looks like a fantastic opportunity' - Denis Harney with two tips at Galway on Monday
'This looks like a fantastic opportunity' - Denis Harney with two tips at Galway on Monday
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View from Ireland
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'She's looked a winner in waiting' - Denis Harney with two standout bets at Gowran Park
'She's looked a winner in waiting' - Denis Harney with two standout bets at Gowran Park
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Denis Harney
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Conor Fennelly is taking on Aidan O'Brien's potential future star at Leopardstown on Thursday
Conor Fennelly is taking on Aidan O'Brien's potential future star at Leopardstown on Thursday
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Conor Fennelly
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'He can continue his stable's cracking form' - Conor Fennelly with two selections at Ballinrobe on Tuesday
'He can continue his stable's cracking form' - Conor Fennelly with two selections at Ballinrobe on Tuesday
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Conor Fennelly
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'He's by far the best bet on the card' - David Jennings has a very strong fancy at Ballinrobe on Monday
'He's by far the best bet on the card' - David Jennings has a very strong fancy at Ballinrobe on Monday
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David Jennings
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Alan Sweetman has opened up with a 2pt winner - find out his remaining tip at the Curragh on Sunday
Alan Sweetman has opened up with a 2pt winner - find out his remaining tip at the Curragh on Sunday
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Alan Sweetman
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'It's hard to believe their price difference' - Denis Harney tackles Irish Oaks day and has a strong selection on the undercard
'It's hard to believe their price difference' - Denis Harney tackles Irish Oaks day and has a strong selection on the undercard
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Denis Harney
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Denis Harney has opened up with a 2pt winner - find out his remaining tip for Friday's card at Killarney
Denis Harney has opened up with a 2pt winner - find out his remaining tip for Friday's card at Killarney
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Denis Harney
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'A race like this should be coming his way soon' - Conor Fennelly with two selections at Killarney on Wednesday
'A race like this should be coming his way soon' - Conor Fennelly with two selections at Killarney on Wednesday
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Conor Fennelly
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'She can upset the Melbourne Cup runner-up' - David Jennings has three fancies for Fairyhouse
'She can upset the Melbourne Cup runner-up' - David Jennings has three fancies for Fairyhouse
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David Jennings
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'She's bound to cash in on her mark soon' - Conor Fennelly with three fancies at Tramore on Tuesday
'She's bound to cash in on her mark soon' - Conor Fennelly with three fancies at Tramore on Tuesday
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Conor Fennelly
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'Her form received a big boost last weekend' - Denis Harney with two tips at Fairyhouse
'Her form received a big boost last weekend' - Denis Harney with two tips at Fairyhouse
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View from Ireland
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'He can put them to the sword' - Denis Harney with three tips across the cards on Tuesday
'He can put them to the sword' - Denis Harney with three tips across the cards on Tuesday
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View from Ireland
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'He's one of the best handicapped horses in either Ireland or Britain' - David Jennings bids to follow up his 9-2 winner on Friday
'He's one of the best handicapped horses in either Ireland or Britain' - David Jennings bids to follow up his 9-2 winner on Friday
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View from Ireland
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'There are reasons to take on the favourite' - Denis Harney with two tips at the Curragh on Saturday
'There are reasons to take on the favourite' - Denis Harney with two tips at the Curragh on Saturday
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Premium tips
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David Jennings has nailed a 9-2 winner and has more tips to come at the Curragh on Friday
David Jennings has nailed a 9-2 winner and has more tips to come at the Curragh on Friday
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View from Ireland
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'He comes to life in the summer' - Adrian Wall with three tips at Naas on Wednesday
'He comes to life in the summer' - Adrian Wall with three tips at Naas on Wednesday
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View from Ireland
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'A mark of 75 is potentially lenient' - Alan Sweetman with two selections at Ballinrobe on Monday
'A mark of 75 is potentially lenient' - Alan Sweetman with two selections at Ballinrobe on Monday
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View from Ireland
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'He was explosive in his maiden win and can beat Sun Goddess' - David Jennings with five selections on a busy day in Ireland

'He was explosive in his maiden win and can beat Sun Goddess' - David Jennings with five selections on a busy day in Ireland

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David Jennings
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'He's going to be hard to catch from the front' - David Jennings with a 3pt play at Wexford on Saturday
'He's going to be hard to catch from the front' - David Jennings with a 3pt play at Wexford on Saturday
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David Jennings
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'He goes well fresh and has dropped to a lowly mark' - Alan Sweetman has fancies at Leopardstown and Sligo on Thursday evening
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View from Ireland
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'She's likely to be underestimated in the market' - Conor Fennelly with three selections at Galway on Saturday
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Conor Fennelly
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'He goes well fresh and has dropped to a lowly mark' - Alan Sweetman has fancies at Leopardstown and Sligo on Thursday evening
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View from Ireland
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'She's likely to be underestimated in the market' - Conor Fennelly with three selections at Galway on Saturday
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Conor Fennelly
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David Jennings' best bets for Friday at Galway - and his banker of the meeting who runs on Saturday
David Jennings' best bets for Friday at Galway - and his banker of the meeting who runs on Saturday
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David Jennings
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'He's cracking each-way value at 25-1' - David Jennings' best bets for Galway Plate day
'He's cracking each-way value at 25-1' - David Jennings' best bets for Galway Plate day
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David Jennings
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'This looks like a fantastic opportunity' - Denis Harney with two tips at Galway on Monday
'This looks like a fantastic opportunity' - Denis Harney with two tips at Galway on Monday
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View from Ireland
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'She's looked a winner in waiting' - Denis Harney with two standout bets at Gowran Park
'She's looked a winner in waiting' - Denis Harney with two standout bets at Gowran Park
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Denis Harney
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Conor Fennelly is taking on Aidan O'Brien's potential future star at Leopardstown on Thursday
Conor Fennelly is taking on Aidan O'Brien's potential future star at Leopardstown on Thursday
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Conor Fennelly
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'He can continue his stable's cracking form' - Conor Fennelly with two selections at Ballinrobe on Tuesday
'He can continue his stable's cracking form' - Conor Fennelly with two selections at Ballinrobe on Tuesday
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Conor Fennelly
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'He's by far the best bet on the card' - David Jennings has a very strong fancy at Ballinrobe on Monday
'He's by far the best bet on the card' - David Jennings has a very strong fancy at Ballinrobe on Monday
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David Jennings
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Alan Sweetman has opened up with a 2pt winner - find out his remaining tip at the Curragh on Sunday
Alan Sweetman has opened up with a 2pt winner - find out his remaining tip at the Curragh on Sunday
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Alan Sweetman
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'It's hard to believe their price difference' - Denis Harney tackles Irish Oaks day and has a strong selection on the undercard
'It's hard to believe their price difference' - Denis Harney tackles Irish Oaks day and has a strong selection on the undercard
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Denis Harney
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Denis Harney has opened up with a 2pt winner - find out his remaining tip for Friday's card at Killarney
Denis Harney has opened up with a 2pt winner - find out his remaining tip for Friday's card at Killarney
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Denis Harney
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'A race like this should be coming his way soon' - Conor Fennelly with two selections at Killarney on Wednesday
'A race like this should be coming his way soon' - Conor Fennelly with two selections at Killarney on Wednesday
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Conor Fennelly
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'She can upset the Melbourne Cup runner-up' - David Jennings has three fancies for Fairyhouse
'She can upset the Melbourne Cup runner-up' - David Jennings has three fancies for Fairyhouse
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David Jennings
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'She's bound to cash in on her mark soon' - Conor Fennelly with three fancies at Tramore on Tuesday
'She's bound to cash in on her mark soon' - Conor Fennelly with three fancies at Tramore on Tuesday
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Conor Fennelly
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'Her form received a big boost last weekend' - Denis Harney with two tips at Fairyhouse
'Her form received a big boost last weekend' - Denis Harney with two tips at Fairyhouse
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View from Ireland
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'He can put them to the sword' - Denis Harney with three tips across the cards on Tuesday
'He can put them to the sword' - Denis Harney with three tips across the cards on Tuesday
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View from Ireland
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'He's one of the best handicapped horses in either Ireland or Britain' - David Jennings bids to follow up his 9-2 winner on Friday
'He's one of the best handicapped horses in either Ireland or Britain' - David Jennings bids to follow up his 9-2 winner on Friday
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View from Ireland
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'There are reasons to take on the favourite' - Denis Harney with two tips at the Curragh on Saturday
'There are reasons to take on the favourite' - Denis Harney with two tips at the Curragh on Saturday
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Premium tips
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David Jennings has nailed a 9-2 winner and has more tips to come at the Curragh on Friday
David Jennings has nailed a 9-2 winner and has more tips to come at the Curragh on Friday
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View from Ireland
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'He comes to life in the summer' - Adrian Wall with three tips at Naas on Wednesday
'He comes to life in the summer' - Adrian Wall with three tips at Naas on Wednesday
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View from Ireland
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'A mark of 75 is potentially lenient' - Alan Sweetman with two selections at Ballinrobe on Monday
'A mark of 75 is potentially lenient' - Alan Sweetman with two selections at Ballinrobe on Monday
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View from Ireland
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