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14:30 Lingfield (A.W)
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next race
14:30 Lingfield (A.W)
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View from Ireland
Home
Horse racing tips
Premium tips
'He was explosive in his maiden win and can beat Sun Goddess' - David Jennings with five selections on a busy day in Ireland
David Jennings
'He's going to be hard to catch from the front' - David Jennings with a 3pt play at Wexford on Saturday
David Jennings
'He goes well fresh and has dropped to a lowly mark' - Alan Sweetman has fancies at Leopardstown and Sligo on Thursday evening
View from Ireland
'She's likely to be underestimated in the market' - Conor Fennelly with three selections at Galway on Saturday
Conor Fennelly
David Jennings' best bets for Friday at Galway - and his banker of the meeting who runs on Saturday
David Jennings
'He's cracking each-way value at 25-1' - David Jennings' best bets for Galway Plate day
David Jennings
'This looks like a fantastic opportunity' - Denis Harney with two tips at Galway on Monday
View from Ireland
'She's looked a winner in waiting' - Denis Harney with two standout bets at Gowran Park
Denis Harney
Conor Fennelly is taking on Aidan O'Brien's potential future star at Leopardstown on Thursday
Conor Fennelly
'He can continue his stable's cracking form' - Conor Fennelly with two selections at Ballinrobe on Tuesday
Conor Fennelly
'He's by far the best bet on the card' - David Jennings has a very strong fancy at Ballinrobe on Monday
David Jennings
Alan Sweetman has opened up with a 2pt winner - find out his remaining tip at the Curragh on Sunday
Alan Sweetman
'It's hard to believe their price difference' - Denis Harney tackles Irish Oaks day and has a strong selection on the undercard
Denis Harney
Denis Harney has opened up with a 2pt winner - find out his remaining tip for Friday's card at Killarney
Denis Harney
'A race like this should be coming his way soon' - Conor Fennelly with two selections at Killarney on Wednesday
Conor Fennelly
'She can upset the Melbourne Cup runner-up' - David Jennings has three fancies for Fairyhouse
David Jennings
'She's bound to cash in on her mark soon' - Conor Fennelly with three fancies at Tramore on Tuesday
Conor Fennelly
'Her form received a big boost last weekend' - Denis Harney with two tips at Fairyhouse
View from Ireland
'He can put them to the sword' - Denis Harney with three tips across the cards on Tuesday
View from Ireland
'He's one of the best handicapped horses in either Ireland or Britain' - David Jennings bids to follow up his 9-2 winner on Friday
View from Ireland
'There are reasons to take on the favourite' - Denis Harney with two tips at the Curragh on Saturday
Premium tips
David Jennings has nailed a 9-2 winner and has more tips to come at the Curragh on Friday
View from Ireland
'He comes to life in the summer' - Adrian Wall with three tips at Naas on Wednesday
View from Ireland
'A mark of 75 is potentially lenient' - Alan Sweetman with two selections at Ballinrobe on Monday
View from Ireland
Home
Horse racing tips
Premium tips
'He was explosive in his maiden win and can beat Sun Goddess' - David Jennings with five selections on a busy day in Ireland
David Jennings
'He's going to be hard to catch from the front' - David Jennings with a 3pt play at Wexford on Saturday
David Jennings
'He goes well fresh and has dropped to a lowly mark' - Alan Sweetman has fancies at Leopardstown and Sligo on Thursday evening
View from Ireland
'She's likely to be underestimated in the market' - Conor Fennelly with three selections at Galway on Saturday
Conor Fennelly
'He goes well fresh and has dropped to a lowly mark' - Alan Sweetman has fancies at Leopardstown and Sligo on Thursday evening
View from Ireland
'She's likely to be underestimated in the market' - Conor Fennelly with three selections at Galway on Saturday
Conor Fennelly
David Jennings' best bets for Friday at Galway - and his banker of the meeting who runs on Saturday
David Jennings
'He's cracking each-way value at 25-1' - David Jennings' best bets for Galway Plate day
David Jennings
'This looks like a fantastic opportunity' - Denis Harney with two tips at Galway on Monday
View from Ireland
'She's looked a winner in waiting' - Denis Harney with two standout bets at Gowran Park
Denis Harney
Conor Fennelly is taking on Aidan O'Brien's potential future star at Leopardstown on Thursday
Conor Fennelly
'He can continue his stable's cracking form' - Conor Fennelly with two selections at Ballinrobe on Tuesday
Conor Fennelly
'He's by far the best bet on the card' - David Jennings has a very strong fancy at Ballinrobe on Monday
David Jennings
Alan Sweetman has opened up with a 2pt winner - find out his remaining tip at the Curragh on Sunday
Alan Sweetman
'It's hard to believe their price difference' - Denis Harney tackles Irish Oaks day and has a strong selection on the undercard
Denis Harney
Denis Harney has opened up with a 2pt winner - find out his remaining tip for Friday's card at Killarney
Denis Harney
'A race like this should be coming his way soon' - Conor Fennelly with two selections at Killarney on Wednesday
Conor Fennelly
'She can upset the Melbourne Cup runner-up' - David Jennings has three fancies for Fairyhouse
David Jennings
'She's bound to cash in on her mark soon' - Conor Fennelly with three fancies at Tramore on Tuesday
Conor Fennelly
'Her form received a big boost last weekend' - Denis Harney with two tips at Fairyhouse
View from Ireland
'He can put them to the sword' - Denis Harney with three tips across the cards on Tuesday
View from Ireland
'He's one of the best handicapped horses in either Ireland or Britain' - David Jennings bids to follow up his 9-2 winner on Friday
View from Ireland
'There are reasons to take on the favourite' - Denis Harney with two tips at the Curragh on Saturday
Premium tips
David Jennings has nailed a 9-2 winner and has more tips to come at the Curragh on Friday
View from Ireland
'He comes to life in the summer' - Adrian Wall with three tips at Naas on Wednesday
View from Ireland
'A mark of 75 is potentially lenient' - Alan Sweetman with two selections at Ballinrobe on Monday
View from Ireland
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