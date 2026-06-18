Free Bets
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
- More
TippingDenis Harney
premium
'There's convincing evidence she is on the up' - Denis Harney has three tips across the cards on Friday evening
Racing Post+ tipping is our top-tier betting advice service, starring our biggest and best experts.
This and lots more exclusive insight is published every day on racingpost.com.
Racing Post+ tipping is also available daily in the Racing Post newspaper.
Access premium tipping
View daily premium tips from the Racing Post’s foremost experts, including the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and more
Subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inView from Ireland
Last updated
Copy
more inView from Ireland
- 'If the rain comes she's a big player' - Denis Harney with two tips at Leopardstown on Thursday evening
- 'He's exactly what you need around Kilbeggan' - in-form David Jennings is back with two tips on Monday
- 'This distance could unlock plenty of improvement' - Conor Fennelly with two picks at Cork on Sunday
- Denis Harney was two from two on Friday including a 13-2 winner - find out his fancy who 'should be hard to beat' on Saturday
- 'The drop in grade could pay dividends' - Denis Harney with two bets on Friday at Gowran Park and Fairyhouse
more inBetting offers
- Royal Ascot 2026 day three BOYLE Sports offer: get up to £40 in free bets
- Bet through the card at Ascot: £30 Tote free bets starting with Chesham Stakes
- Royal Ascot 2026 Gold Cup day betting offers: claim £700+ in free bets
- Grosvenor Ascot Gold Cup betting offer: get £30 in free bets plus double your odds
- Coral Royal Ascot day three offer: bet £10 and get £50 in free bets
more inView from Ireland
- 'If the rain comes she's a big player' - Denis Harney with two tips at Leopardstown on Thursday evening
- 'He's exactly what you need around Kilbeggan' - in-form David Jennings is back with two tips on Monday
- 'This distance could unlock plenty of improvement' - Conor Fennelly with two picks at Cork on Sunday
- Denis Harney was two from two on Friday including a 13-2 winner - find out his fancy who 'should be hard to beat' on Saturday
- 'The drop in grade could pay dividends' - Denis Harney with two bets on Friday at Gowran Park and Fairyhouse
more inBetting offers
- Royal Ascot 2026 day three BOYLE Sports offer: get up to £40 in free bets
- Bet through the card at Ascot: £30 Tote free bets starting with Chesham Stakes
- Royal Ascot 2026 Gold Cup day betting offers: claim £700+ in free bets
- Grosvenor Ascot Gold Cup betting offer: get £30 in free bets plus double your odds
- Coral Royal Ascot day three offer: bet £10 and get £50 in free bets