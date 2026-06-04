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TippingView From Ireland
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'He's high quality on his day and has found his form' - Denis Harney with three tips across the cards on Friday
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Published on inView from Ireland
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more inView from Ireland
- 'The trip will bring out the best in her' - Alan Sweetman has two fancies from Leopardstown on Thursday
- 'He should be up to the task' - Denis Harney with two tips including a horse noted by Aidan O'Brien as one to follow
- 'She should appreciate this step up in trip' - Conor Fennelly with three fancies across Gowran Park and Listowel on Monday
- David Jennings has opened up with a 15-8 winner after a successful 8-1 tip in his last column - find out his remaining Sunday fancies
- 'He's 3lb well in and likely has more to give' - Denis Harney with three tips across the cards on Saturday
more inView from Ireland
- 'The trip will bring out the best in her' - Alan Sweetman has two fancies from Leopardstown on Thursday
- 'He should be up to the task' - Denis Harney with two tips including a horse noted by Aidan O'Brien as one to follow
- 'She should appreciate this step up in trip' - Conor Fennelly with three fancies across Gowran Park and Listowel on Monday
- David Jennings has opened up with a 15-8 winner after a successful 8-1 tip in his last column - find out his remaining Sunday fancies
- 'He's 3lb well in and likely has more to give' - Denis Harney with three tips across the cards on Saturday