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TippingView From Ireland
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'The presence of the stable jockey suggests a big run is in store' - Denis Harney with two tips at Limerick on Wednesday
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Published on inView from Ireland
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more inView from Ireland
- 'The volume of support for him was significant' - Alan Sweetman thinks an in-form yard can strike again at Sligo
- 'He should be sharper for his last run and this assignment is easier' - Denis Harney with two bets at Roscommon on Monday
- 'He looks far more the finished article now' - Conor Fennelly with two fancies at Navan
- 'She looks a good bet to follow up her win last time' - Denis Harney with two selections at Punchestown
- 'He's high quality on his day and has found his form' - Denis Harney with three tips across the cards on Friday
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more inView from Ireland
- 'The volume of support for him was significant' - Alan Sweetman thinks an in-form yard can strike again at Sligo
- 'He should be sharper for his last run and this assignment is easier' - Denis Harney with two bets at Roscommon on Monday
- 'He looks far more the finished article now' - Conor Fennelly with two fancies at Navan
- 'She looks a good bet to follow up her win last time' - Denis Harney with two selections at Punchestown
- 'He's high quality on his day and has found his form' - Denis Harney with three tips across the cards on Friday
more inBetting offers
- Get 66-1 on Harry Kane to score at the 2026 World Cup with Ladbrokes
- World Cup winner odds: England, France & Spain plus £600+ in free bets
- World Cup odds boost: Get 14-1 on England to win the World Cup with Grosvenor Sport
- Get 66-1 odds boost for England to win their group at the World Cup with Coral
- Get 50-1 on England to qualify from Group L at the 2026 World Cup with Paddy Power