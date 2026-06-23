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'He comes to life in the summer' - Adrian Wall with three tips at Naas on Wednesday
Our tipster with his best bets in Ireland
You Smiled
5.40 Naas
1pt each-way
Caught U Sleeping
6.40 Naas
2pts win
Casheldale Lass
7.10 Naas
1pt each-way
It usually favours runners drawn low in large-field 5f handicaps at Naas and my first selection of the evening is Andy Slattery's You Smiled (5.40), who is making her handicap debut after three runs in maidens.
The three-year-old daughter of Kessaar hated heavy ground on her debut over 6f at Cork last month and again ran no sort of race over this trip at Navan on her second outing, but she did run a bit better in a first-time tongue-tie back at Cork ten days ago.
Handicaps have clearly always been the target for this filly and the assessor has certainly given her every opportunity with an opening mark of 45. She has a nice draw in stall six and the yard is ticking over nicely at present.
Noel Meade is operating at 33 per cent at the track this season (3-9) and sent out two winners last week, including Limerick Listed victor Layfayette. His sole runner on the card here is Caught U Sleeping in the 1m2½f Group 3 Jannah Rose Stakes (6.40).
Third behind unbeaten three-time Group 1 winner Diamond Necklace in Listed company at Leopardstown last year, she failed to fire in her first two outings this term, but made it 2-2 at this venue when seeing off two of Wednesday's rivals in the Listed Oaks Trial last month under a positive ride from Colin Keane.
That was Caught U Sleeping's first try at this sort of trip and she passed the test with flying colours, so there's every chance she can improve again.
Trainer Andrew Kinirons comes to life in the summer and is certainly worth following for the next few weeks. With that in mind, I am happy to have an each-way bet on Casheldale Lass in the 1m3f apprentice handicap (7.10).
The filly won back-to-back handicaps last summer, including at this track, and she went very close on her penultimate outing at Leopardstown over 1m2f, when beaten a head into second.
Casheldale Lass disappointed when sent off favourite at Fairyhouse last time, but cheekpieces are back on (wore them for both victories) and she can bounce back.
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Published on inView from Ireland
Last updated
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- 'A mark of 75 is potentially lenient' - Alan Sweetman with two selections at Ballinrobe on Monday
- 'Red-hot Joseph O'Brien looks set for a productive afternoon' - Denis Harney with three tips at Down Royal
- 'There's convincing evidence she is on the up' - Denis Harney has three tips across the cards on Friday evening
- 'If the rain comes she's a big player' - Denis Harney with two tips at Leopardstown on Thursday evening
- 'He's exactly what you need around Kilbeggan' - in-form David Jennings is back with two tips on Monday
- England vs Ghana: get 50-1 for England to win with Sky Bet
- Bet £10 on England vs Ghana and get £30 in free bets with William Hill – plus an Epic Boost on that match
- World Cup: Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored in England vs Ghana with Paddy Power
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