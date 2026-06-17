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TippingDenis Harney
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'If the rain comes she's a big player' - Denis Harney with two tips at Leopardstown on Thursday evening
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Published on inView from Ireland
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more inView from Ireland
- 'He's exactly what you need around Kilbeggan' - in-form David Jennings is back with two tips on Monday
- 'This distance could unlock plenty of improvement' - Conor Fennelly with two picks at Cork on Sunday
- Denis Harney was two from two on Friday including a 13-2 winner - find out his fancy who 'should be hard to beat' on Saturday
- 'The drop in grade could pay dividends' - Denis Harney with two bets on Friday at Gowran Park and Fairyhouse
- 'She will relish testing ground and the step up in trip' - Adrian Wall provides four fancies for Leopardstown's Thursday evening card
more inBetting offers
- England vs Croatia: get 60-1 for a goal to be scored with Sky Bet
- Royal Ascot Duke of Cambridge Stakes betting offer: get £50 in free bets with Coral
- Best Royal Ascot day two betting offers: get £700+ in free bets for Wednesday's racing
- Betfred Royal Ascot day two offer: get £50 in free bets for Wednesday's racing
- Get 60-1 on England to win or draw against Croatia with Paddy Power
more inView from Ireland
- 'He's exactly what you need around Kilbeggan' - in-form David Jennings is back with two tips on Monday
- 'This distance could unlock plenty of improvement' - Conor Fennelly with two picks at Cork on Sunday
- Denis Harney was two from two on Friday including a 13-2 winner - find out his fancy who 'should be hard to beat' on Saturday
- 'The drop in grade could pay dividends' - Denis Harney with two bets on Friday at Gowran Park and Fairyhouse
- 'She will relish testing ground and the step up in trip' - Adrian Wall provides four fancies for Leopardstown's Thursday evening card
more inBetting offers
- England vs Croatia: get 60-1 for a goal to be scored with Sky Bet
- Royal Ascot Duke of Cambridge Stakes betting offer: get £50 in free bets with Coral
- Best Royal Ascot day two betting offers: get £700+ in free bets for Wednesday's racing
- Betfred Royal Ascot day two offer: get £50 in free bets for Wednesday's racing
- Get 60-1 on England to win or draw against Croatia with Paddy Power