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TippingDenis Harney
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'The drop in grade could pay dividends' - Denis Harney with two bets on Friday at Gowran Park and Fairyhouse
Our tipster with his main fancies in Ireland
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Published on inView from Ireland
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more inView from Ireland
- 'She will relish testing ground and the step up in trip' - Adrian Wall provides four fancies for Leopardstown's Thursday evening card
- 'The presence of the stable jockey suggests a big run is in store' - Denis Harney with two tips at Limerick on Wednesday
- 'The volume of support for him was significant' - Alan Sweetman thinks an in-form yard can strike again at Sligo
- 'He should be sharper for his last run and this assignment is easier' - Denis Harney with two bets at Roscommon on Monday
- 'He looks far more the finished article now' - Conor Fennelly with two fancies at Navan
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more inView from Ireland
- 'She will relish testing ground and the step up in trip' - Adrian Wall provides four fancies for Leopardstown's Thursday evening card
- 'The presence of the stable jockey suggests a big run is in store' - Denis Harney with two tips at Limerick on Wednesday
- 'The volume of support for him was significant' - Alan Sweetman thinks an in-form yard can strike again at Sligo
- 'He should be sharper for his last run and this assignment is easier' - Denis Harney with two bets at Roscommon on Monday
- 'He looks far more the finished article now' - Conor Fennelly with two fancies at Navan
more inBetting offers
- Bet £10 on Mexico vs South Africa and get £40 in free bets with Tote
- Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored in Mexico vs South Africa plus a £5 England bet builder with Betfair
- How to bet on the World Cup 2026
- Get 60-1 for Mexico to win or draw vs South Africa with Sky Bet
- World Cup sign-up offer: England 66-1 to wear white versus Croatia