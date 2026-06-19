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TippingDenis Harney
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'Red-hot Joseph O'Brien looks set for a productive afternoon' - Denis Harney with three tips at Down Royal
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Published on inView from Ireland
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more inView from Ireland
- 'There's convincing evidence she is on the up' - Denis Harney has three tips across the cards on Friday evening
- 'If the rain comes she's a big player' - Denis Harney with two tips at Leopardstown on Thursday evening
- 'He's exactly what you need around Kilbeggan' - in-form David Jennings is back with two tips on Monday
- 'This distance could unlock plenty of improvement' - Conor Fennelly with two picks at Cork on Sunday
- Denis Harney was two from two on Friday including a 13-2 winner - find out his fancy who 'should be hard to beat' on Saturday
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- bet365 Royal Ascot betting offer: £30 in free bets plus Precise 1-1 odds boost
- Tote Royal Ascot betting offer: bet £5 on the Albany Stakes and get £30 in free bets
- SBK Royal Ascot betting offer: get £40 in free bets for Friday's races
- Betfred Royal Ascot Friday betting offer: £50 in free bets for new customers
- Get £50 in free bets with Sky Bet for Royal Ascot Friday
more inView from Ireland
- 'There's convincing evidence she is on the up' - Denis Harney has three tips across the cards on Friday evening
- 'If the rain comes she's a big player' - Denis Harney with two tips at Leopardstown on Thursday evening
- 'He's exactly what you need around Kilbeggan' - in-form David Jennings is back with two tips on Monday
- 'This distance could unlock plenty of improvement' - Conor Fennelly with two picks at Cork on Sunday
- Denis Harney was two from two on Friday including a 13-2 winner - find out his fancy who 'should be hard to beat' on Saturday
more inBetting offers
- bet365 Royal Ascot betting offer: £30 in free bets plus Precise 1-1 odds boost
- Tote Royal Ascot betting offer: bet £5 on the Albany Stakes and get £30 in free bets
- SBK Royal Ascot betting offer: get £40 in free bets for Friday's races
- Betfred Royal Ascot Friday betting offer: £50 in free bets for new customers
- Get £50 in free bets with Sky Bet for Royal Ascot Friday