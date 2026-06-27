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TippingDavid Jennings
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'He's one of the best handicapped horses in either Ireland or Britain' - David Jennings bids to follow up his 9-2 winner on Friday
Our tipster with his main fancies on Irish Derby day at the Curragh
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Published on inView from Ireland
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more inView from Ireland
- 'There are reasons to take on the favourite' - Denis Harney with two tips at the Curragh on Saturday
- David Jennings has nailed a 9-2 winner and has more tips to come at the Curragh on Friday
- 'He comes to life in the summer' - Adrian Wall with three tips at Naas on Wednesday
- 'A mark of 75 is potentially lenient' - Alan Sweetman with two selections at Ballinrobe on Monday
- 'Red-hot Joseph O'Brien looks set for a productive afternoon' - Denis Harney with three tips at Down Royal
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more inView from Ireland
- 'There are reasons to take on the favourite' - Denis Harney with two tips at the Curragh on Saturday
- David Jennings has nailed a 9-2 winner and has more tips to come at the Curragh on Friday
- 'He comes to life in the summer' - Adrian Wall with three tips at Naas on Wednesday
- 'A mark of 75 is potentially lenient' - Alan Sweetman with two selections at Ballinrobe on Monday
- 'Red-hot Joseph O'Brien looks set for a productive afternoon' - Denis Harney with three tips at Down Royal
more inBetting offers
- Panama vs England: get 50-1 for England to win with Sky Bet
- World Cup odds boost: Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored in Panama vs England with Paddy Power
- William Hill are offering Evs on England to score in both halves against Panama – plus bet £10 get £30 in free bets
- Panama vs England: get 50-1 for England to win with Betfred
- Best England vs Panama Betting Offers: Top 50-1 Enhanced Odds & World Cup Free Bets for New Customers