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'There are reasons to take on the favourite' - Denis Harney with two tips at the Curragh on Saturday
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Published on inPremium tips
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more inPremium tips
- Harry Wilson found a 3-1 winner in his last column - he returns with six Friday tips from across the tracks
- 'He appears to have plenty in his favour' - Phill Anderson is back with three tips for Thursday's racing
- Graeme Rodway has kicked off with a 4-1 winner at Carlisle - find out his two remaining tips for Wednesday's action
- 'He comes to life in the summer' - Adrian Wall with three tips at Naas on Wednesday
- 'She very much looks like a winner in waiting' - Harry Wilson returns with four Tuesday tips from across the tracks
more inPremium tips
- Harry Wilson found a 3-1 winner in his last column - he returns with six Friday tips from across the tracks
- 'He appears to have plenty in his favour' - Phill Anderson is back with three tips for Thursday's racing
- Graeme Rodway has kicked off with a 4-1 winner at Carlisle - find out his two remaining tips for Wednesday's action
- 'He comes to life in the summer' - Adrian Wall with three tips at Naas on Wednesday
- 'She very much looks like a winner in waiting' - Harry Wilson returns with four Tuesday tips from across the tracks