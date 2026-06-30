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TippingDenis Harney
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'Her form received a big boost last weekend' - Denis Harney with two tips at Fairyhouse
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Published on inView from Ireland
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more inView from Ireland
- 'He can put them to the sword' - Denis Harney with three tips across the cards on Tuesday
- 'He's one of the best handicapped horses in either Ireland or Britain' - David Jennings bids to follow up his 9-2 winner on Friday
- 'There are reasons to take on the favourite' - Denis Harney with two tips at the Curragh on Saturday
- David Jennings has nailed a 9-2 winner and has more tips to come at the Curragh on Friday
- 'He comes to life in the summer' - Adrian Wall with three tips at Naas on Wednesday
more inView from Ireland
- 'He can put them to the sword' - Denis Harney with three tips across the cards on Tuesday
- 'He's one of the best handicapped horses in either Ireland or Britain' - David Jennings bids to follow up his 9-2 winner on Friday
- 'There are reasons to take on the favourite' - Denis Harney with two tips at the Curragh on Saturday
- David Jennings has nailed a 9-2 winner and has more tips to come at the Curragh on Friday
- 'He comes to life in the summer' - Adrian Wall with three tips at Naas on Wednesday