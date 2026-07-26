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Joseph O'Brien

'We've targeted a team at Galway' says Joseph O'Brien - but which 12-1 shot does he think could run huge on the opening night?

'We've targeted a team at Galway' says Joseph O'Brien - but which 12-1 shot does he think could run huge on the opening night?

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The Big Story
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Gowran Park: Nil Bua Gan Dua highlight of Joseph O'Brien treble as remarkable season keeps on giving
Gowran Park: Nil Bua Gan Dua highlight of Joseph O'Brien treble as remarkable season keeps on giving
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Reports
Group 1 horses are forged in the heat of battle - and the O'Briens understand that much better than anyone else
Group 1 horses are forged in the heat of battle - and the O'Briens understand that much better than anyone else
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Lewis Porteous
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An 'extraordinary' Oaks double for Joseph O'Brien but could an even more extraordinary feat be on the cards?
An 'extraordinary' Oaks double for Joseph O'Brien but could an even more extraordinary feat be on the cards?
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Reports
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Classic star to captain strong Joseph O'Brien squad in red-hot Irish Oaks with Epsom, Chantilly and Ascot form lines colliding
Classic star to captain strong Joseph O'Brien squad in red-hot Irish Oaks with Epsom, Chantilly and Ascot form lines colliding
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Big-race latest
Irish Oaks field cut to 11 with one notable Aidan O'Brien-trained absentee
Irish Oaks field cut to 11 with one notable Aidan O'Brien-trained absentee
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Big-race latest
The next Benvenuto Cellini or Anthony Van Dyck? Why this Monday maiden is one not to miss
The next Benvenuto Cellini or Anthony Van Dyck? Why this Monday maiden is one not to miss
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Raceday Intel
'I got more abuse for that than anything else but you have to use it as fuel - if you don't feel the loss, what's the drive to make you win?'
'I got more abuse for that than anything else but you have to use it as fuel - if you don't feel the loss, what's the drive to make you win?'
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The Big Read
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‘No grand masterplan’ - Joseph O’Brien plays down prospect of succeeding his record-breaking father at Ballydoyle
‘No grand masterplan’ - Joseph O’Brien plays down prospect of succeeding his record-breaking father at Ballydoyle
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Joseph O'Brien
Joseph O'Brien reacts to Thundering On's Pretty Polly defeat and reveals plans for star filly
Joseph O'Brien reacts to Thundering On's Pretty Polly defeat and reveals plans for star filly
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Ireland
There's no doubt that Joseph O'Brien is an exceptional talent - but now he has to make the hardest transition of all
There's no doubt that Joseph O'Brien is an exceptional talent - but now he has to make the hardest transition of all
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David Jennings
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Aidan and Joseph O'Brien are becoming more and more dominant - this is the secret weapon powering them
Aidan and Joseph O'Brien are becoming more and more dominant - this is the secret weapon powering them
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Special reports
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From King George glory to five Royal Ascot winners - how Joseph O’Brien reaped the rewards of Flat pivot
From King George glory to five Royal Ascot winners - how Joseph O’Brien reaped the rewards of Flat pivot
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Ireland
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Aidan O'Brien beats son Joseph to win top trainer honours at Royal Ascot
Aidan O'Brien beats son Joseph to win top trainer honours at Royal Ascot
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Royal Ascot
Billy Loughnane and Ryan Moore lined up by Joseph O'Brien for all-out assault on Chester Cup
Billy Loughnane and Ryan Moore lined up by Joseph O'Brien for all-out assault on Chester Cup
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Joseph O'Brien
'We've targeted a team at Galway' says Joseph O'Brien - but which 12-1 shot does he think could run huge on the opening night?

'We've targeted a team at Galway' says Joseph O'Brien - but which 12-1 shot does he think could run huge on the opening night?

icon
The Big Story
padlock
Gowran Park: Nil Bua Gan Dua highlight of Joseph O'Brien treble as remarkable season keeps on giving
Gowran Park: Nil Bua Gan Dua highlight of Joseph O'Brien treble as remarkable season keeps on giving
icon
Reports
Group 1 horses are forged in the heat of battle - and the O'Briens understand that much better than anyone else
icon
Lewis Porteous
padlock
An 'extraordinary' Oaks double for Joseph O'Brien but could an even more extraordinary feat be on the cards?
icon
Reports
padlock
Group 1 horses are forged in the heat of battle - and the O'Briens understand that much better than anyone else
icon
Lewis Porteous
padlock
An 'extraordinary' Oaks double for Joseph O'Brien but could an even more extraordinary feat be on the cards?
icon
Reports
padlock
Classic star to captain strong Joseph O'Brien squad in red-hot Irish Oaks with Epsom, Chantilly and Ascot form lines colliding
Classic star to captain strong Joseph O'Brien squad in red-hot Irish Oaks with Epsom, Chantilly and Ascot form lines colliding
icon
Big-race latest
Irish Oaks field cut to 11 with one notable Aidan O'Brien-trained absentee
Irish Oaks field cut to 11 with one notable Aidan O'Brien-trained absentee
icon
Big-race latest
The next Benvenuto Cellini or Anthony Van Dyck? Why this Monday maiden is one not to miss
The next Benvenuto Cellini or Anthony Van Dyck? Why this Monday maiden is one not to miss
icon
Raceday Intel
'I got more abuse for that than anything else but you have to use it as fuel - if you don't feel the loss, what's the drive to make you win?'
'I got more abuse for that than anything else but you have to use it as fuel - if you don't feel the loss, what's the drive to make you win?'
icon
The Big Read
padlock
‘No grand masterplan’ - Joseph O’Brien plays down prospect of succeeding his record-breaking father at Ballydoyle
‘No grand masterplan’ - Joseph O’Brien plays down prospect of succeeding his record-breaking father at Ballydoyle
icon
Joseph O'Brien
Joseph O'Brien reacts to Thundering On's Pretty Polly defeat and reveals plans for star filly
Joseph O'Brien reacts to Thundering On's Pretty Polly defeat and reveals plans for star filly
icon
Ireland
There's no doubt that Joseph O'Brien is an exceptional talent - but now he has to make the hardest transition of all
There's no doubt that Joseph O'Brien is an exceptional talent - but now he has to make the hardest transition of all
icon
David Jennings
padlock
Aidan and Joseph O'Brien are becoming more and more dominant - this is the secret weapon powering them
Aidan and Joseph O'Brien are becoming more and more dominant - this is the secret weapon powering them
icon
Special reports
padlock
From King George glory to five Royal Ascot winners - how Joseph O’Brien reaped the rewards of Flat pivot
From King George glory to five Royal Ascot winners - how Joseph O’Brien reaped the rewards of Flat pivot
icon
Ireland
padlock
Aidan O'Brien beats son Joseph to win top trainer honours at Royal Ascot
Aidan O'Brien beats son Joseph to win top trainer honours at Royal Ascot
icon
Royal Ascot
Billy Loughnane and Ryan Moore lined up by Joseph O'Brien for all-out assault on Chester Cup
Billy Loughnane and Ryan Moore lined up by Joseph O'Brien for all-out assault on Chester Cup
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Joseph O'Brien