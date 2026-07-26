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next race
14:30 Lingfield (A.W)
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Joseph O'Brien
Home
News
People
Trainers
'We've targeted a team at Galway' says Joseph O'Brien - but which 12-1 shot does he think could run huge on the opening night?
The Big Story
Gowran Park: Nil Bua Gan Dua highlight of Joseph O'Brien treble as remarkable season keeps on giving
Reports
Group 1 horses are forged in the heat of battle - and the O'Briens understand that much better than anyone else
Lewis Porteous
An 'extraordinary' Oaks double for Joseph O'Brien but could an even more extraordinary feat be on the cards?
Reports
Classic star to captain strong Joseph O'Brien squad in red-hot Irish Oaks with Epsom, Chantilly and Ascot form lines colliding
Big-race latest
Irish Oaks field cut to 11 with one notable Aidan O'Brien-trained absentee
Big-race latest
The next Benvenuto Cellini or Anthony Van Dyck? Why this Monday maiden is one not to miss
Raceday Intel
'I got more abuse for that than anything else but you have to use it as fuel - if you don't feel the loss, what's the drive to make you win?'
The Big Read
‘No grand masterplan’ - Joseph O’Brien plays down prospect of succeeding his record-breaking father at Ballydoyle
Joseph O'Brien
Joseph O'Brien reacts to Thundering On's Pretty Polly defeat and reveals plans for star filly
Ireland
There's no doubt that Joseph O'Brien is an exceptional talent - but now he has to make the hardest transition of all
David Jennings
Aidan and Joseph O'Brien are becoming more and more dominant - this is the secret weapon powering them
Special reports
From King George glory to five Royal Ascot winners - how Joseph O’Brien reaped the rewards of Flat pivot
Ireland
Aidan O'Brien beats son Joseph to win top trainer honours at Royal Ascot
Royal Ascot
Billy Loughnane and Ryan Moore lined up by Joseph O'Brien for all-out assault on Chester Cup
Joseph O'Brien
Home
News
People
Trainers
'We've targeted a team at Galway' says Joseph O'Brien - but which 12-1 shot does he think could run huge on the opening night?
The Big Story
Gowran Park: Nil Bua Gan Dua highlight of Joseph O'Brien treble as remarkable season keeps on giving
Reports
Group 1 horses are forged in the heat of battle - and the O'Briens understand that much better than anyone else
Lewis Porteous
An 'extraordinary' Oaks double for Joseph O'Brien but could an even more extraordinary feat be on the cards?
Reports
Group 1 horses are forged in the heat of battle - and the O'Briens understand that much better than anyone else
Lewis Porteous
An 'extraordinary' Oaks double for Joseph O'Brien but could an even more extraordinary feat be on the cards?
Reports
Classic star to captain strong Joseph O'Brien squad in red-hot Irish Oaks with Epsom, Chantilly and Ascot form lines colliding
Big-race latest
Irish Oaks field cut to 11 with one notable Aidan O'Brien-trained absentee
Big-race latest
The next Benvenuto Cellini or Anthony Van Dyck? Why this Monday maiden is one not to miss
Raceday Intel
'I got more abuse for that than anything else but you have to use it as fuel - if you don't feel the loss, what's the drive to make you win?'
The Big Read
‘No grand masterplan’ - Joseph O’Brien plays down prospect of succeeding his record-breaking father at Ballydoyle
Joseph O'Brien
Joseph O'Brien reacts to Thundering On's Pretty Polly defeat and reveals plans for star filly
Ireland
There's no doubt that Joseph O'Brien is an exceptional talent - but now he has to make the hardest transition of all
David Jennings
Aidan and Joseph O'Brien are becoming more and more dominant - this is the secret weapon powering them
Special reports
From King George glory to five Royal Ascot winners - how Joseph O’Brien reaped the rewards of Flat pivot
Ireland
Aidan O'Brien beats son Joseph to win top trainer honours at Royal Ascot
Royal Ascot
Billy Loughnane and Ryan Moore lined up by Joseph O'Brien for all-out assault on Chester Cup
Joseph O'Brien