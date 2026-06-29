Joseph O'Brien reacts to Thundering On's Pretty Polly defeat and reveals plans for star filly

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Joseph O'Brien was not too disillusioned by Thundering On's defeat in the Pretty Polly Stakes over the weekend and the Juddmonte Irish Oaks back at the Curragh next month remains the plan with the filly.

The explosive Oaks winner from Epsom, who was handed a big rating of 119 after the race, was sent off the uneasy 11-10 favourite on Saturday but, after hitting a low of 1-4 in-running on Betfair, she could only finish fourth behind Estrange.

Paddy Power reacted to the performance by pushing her out to 2-1 for the Irish Oaks on July 18, with Ribblesdale winner Earth Shot into 5-2 and the Aidan O'Brien-trained Diamond Necklace and Precise both available at 3-1.

Thundering On was reported to have coughed during a vet's examination afterwards, but her trainer said that is nothing to worry about and the Curragh Classic in just under three weeks' time is still on her agenda.

Thundering On: impressive winner of the Oaks earlier this month Credit: Grossick Photography (racingpost.com/photos)

O'Brien said: "Thundering On is fine. The cough was nothing serious, she pulled up fine."

Reflecting on the display, the trainer added: "The Curragh is a sharp track and it was a drop in distance, and she sustained her run rather than having the kick that you saw the last day at Epsom. We'll look forward to bringing her back for the Irish Oaks all being well.

"I thought she ran well. It's tough taking on the older horses and we took a chance, and it was worth taking the chance. It didn't work for us but we learned more and we'll prepare for the Irish Oaks."

Thundering On had been second favourite with some firms for the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe in October before Saturday's outing, but she was pushed all the way out to 20-1 by BoyleSports with last year's winner Daryz the 7-2 favourite with the same firm.

Juddmonte Irish Oaks (Curragh, July 18)

Paddy Power: 2 Thundering On, 5-2 Earth Shot, 3 Diamond Necklace, Precise, 4 Johanna Walsh, 6 Amelia Earhart, 12 My Ophelia, Legacy Link, 14 bar.

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