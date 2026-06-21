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From King George glory to five Royal Ascot winners - how Joseph O’Brien reaped the rewards of Flat pivot
Joseph O'Brien believes his decision to place a greater emphasis on Flat racing is beginning to pay major dividends, with the trainer plotting further big-race targets after a remarkable Royal Ascot.
The 33-year-old is enjoying one of the most successful Flat campaigns of his ten-year training career. Thundering On gave him a first Oaks triumph at Epsom before Royal Ascot yielded further riches with five winners, which was one more than he had previously managed in total.
Those achievements come after a jumps season in which the County Kilkenny-based trainer collected several Grade 1 prizes, despite operating with a smaller string than in the formative years of his career.
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