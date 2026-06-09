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Know the bloodlines, beat the price: how to make the most of pedigrees and become a better punter
The renowned punter on how breeding can provide a pointer to betting success
I’m no physician, but even in simple terms we all know as human beings we share many of the physical and personality traits of our ancestors. These are characteristics that are programmed in our DNA, passed down through generations via genes that build up our bodies.
Again, we all know this is the same for the thoroughbred, with offspring taking on characteristics of their sire, dam and others in their family lineage. But can pedigree analysis help us as punters?
Pedigrees can be a deep dive, but on a basic level I do believe that having a strong handle on a horse’s bloodline can provide us with betting opportunities. Clearly, it’s never an exact science, but on various levels pedigree can be used as a predictive tool, whether that’s in relation to potential ability level, preferred ground conditions, likely distance requirements and/or the stage of their career that they might peak.
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Published on inMartin Dixon
Last updated
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