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This son of Frankel can be my hero in the Derby - but I'm also loving the 6-1 about a Ballydoyle star in the Eclipse
The renowned punter and analyst takes stock of all the Epsom trials
One of racing's most renowned shrewdies, Martin Dixon will be writing an exclusive weekly betting column throughout the Flat season exclusively for Racing Post+ Ultimate subscribers every Tuesday.
Not a subscriber? You can click here to sign up now with 20% off for the next year, using the code DIXON20, and become part of the ultimate subscription for serious punters, with columns by Ross Brierley and betting editor Keith Melrose completing a formidable trio through the week.
Any Foo Fighters fans in the room will know that Dave Grohl is a master of a tension-and-release style, with songs like 'But Honestly' building up from soft openings before crashing into aggressive, hard-hitting climaxes.
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Published on inMartin Dixon
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- Martin Dixon joins the Racing Post - sign up now with 20% off to make sure you don't miss the renowned punter's insight!
- How being on track can give punters a proper edge - and might have helped me spot a Royal Ascot dark horse
- From bets that paid for the beers to bankrolling a successful syndicate - how my punting journey became serious, steady profit
- Martin Dixon joins the Racing Post - sign up now with 20% off to make sure you don't miss the renowned punter's insight!