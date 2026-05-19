This son of Frankel can be my hero in the Derby - but I'm also loving the 6-1 about a Ballydoyle star in the Eclipse

One of racing's most renowned shrewdies, Martin Dixon will be writing an exclusive weekly betting column throughout the Flat season exclusively for every Tuesday.

Not a subscriber? You can click here to sign up now with 20% off for the next year, using the code DIXON20, and become part of the ultimate subscription for serious punters, with columns by Ross Brierley and betting editor Keith Melrose completing a formidable trio through the week.

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