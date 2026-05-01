Martin Dixon joins the Racing Post - sign up now with 20% off to make sure you don't miss the renowned punter's insight!

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One of racing's most renowned shrewdies, Martin Dixon, has signed for the Racing Post to write an exclusive weekly betting column throughout the Flat season.

Dixon's insight will be available only to every Tuesday. Not a subscriber? You can click here to sign up now with 20% off for the next year, using the code DIXON20.

Dixon has been been a successful punter for nearly two decades, as well as becoming well known for his analysis on Racing TV and for his syndicate operation The Horse Watchers.

He will be sharing his knowledge and expertise with Racing Post readers as part of the ultimate subscription for serious punters, with columns by Ross Brierley and betting editor Keith Melrose completing a formidable trio through the week.

Join Racing Post+ Ultimate now and use the code DIXON20 to get 20% off for a whole year and get exclusive access to Martin Dixon's fantastic insight. Only available on annual subscriptions. Offer ends Tuesday, June 30, 2026. New customers only. After the promotional period ends, you will roll on to our standard pricing. No contract, no commitment, cancel any time.

On top of this fantastic betting insight, Racing Post+ Ultimate subscribers can also read all of our award-winning journalism from the best writers in the sport, including current racing writer of the year Lee Mottershead and previous winners Patrick Mullins, Peter Thomas and Chris Cook, as well as accessing the Racing Post Digital Newspaper every evening from 9pm and daily best bets from the sport's top judges. All this, plus golf's greatest tipster Steve Palmer, whose advice on the week's golf tournaments is now exclusively available to subscribers from 2pm every Tuesday.

Subscribers can also receive a range of daily newsletters, including Chris Cook's award-winning The Front Runner. They can access race replays and analysis of every race run in Britain and Ireland, plus our unique Pro Cards and our brilliant Horse Tracker.

can get a fantastic mix of news, tips, comment and insight sent straight to their inbox every day, from Chris Cook's award-winning morning newsletter The Front Runner every weekday at 7.30am to different weekly emails from the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and Lee Mottershead every evening at 6pm every evening as part of The Ultimate Daily. Head here now to view our full range of newsletters.