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From bets that paid for the beers to bankrolling a successful syndicate - how my punting journey became serious, steady profit
The respected punter kicks off a new weekly betting column
One of racing's most renowned shrewdies, Martin Dixon will be writing an exclusive weekly betting column throughout the Flat season exclusively for Racing Post+ Ultimate subscribers every Tuesday.
Not a subscriber? You can click here to sign up now with 20% off for the next year, using the code DIXON20, and become part of the ultimate subscription for serious punters, with columns by Ross Brierley and betting editor Keith Melrose completing a formidable trio through the week.
I still have the receipts. Dad kept them to show me how much it had cost him for me to be ‘educated’: £1,175 in tuition fees at Lancaster University in 2004. I was lucky he paid for my accommodation fees as well. These came in much higher: £125 a week. Cheap, by today’s standards, but a lot has changed since 2004, as all punters who bet on horseracing know all too well.
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Published on inMartin Dixon
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