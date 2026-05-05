From bets that paid for the beers to bankrolling a successful syndicate - how my punting journey became serious, steady profit

One of racing's most renowned shrewdies, Martin Dixon will be writing an exclusive weekly betting column throughout the Flat season exclusively for every Tuesday.

Not a subscriber? You can click here to sign up now with 20% off for the next year, using the code DIXON20, and become part of the ultimate subscription for serious punters, with columns by Ross Brierley and betting editor Keith Melrose completing a formidable trio through the week.

I still have the receipts. Dad kept them to show me how much it had cost him for me to be ‘educated’: £1,175 in tuition fees at Lancaster University in 2004. I was lucky he paid for my accommodation fees as well. These came in much higher: £125 a week. Cheap, by today’s standards, but a lot has changed since 2004, as all punters who bet on horseracing know all too well.