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Get set for another Aussie sprinting takeover at Royal Ascot - but there’s a 40-1 British hope who could also be a value bet
The renowned punter has a look at the King Charles III Stakes
One of racing's most renowned shrewdies, Martin Dixon will be writing an exclusive weekly betting column throughout the Flat season exclusively for Racing Post+ Ultimate subscribers every Tuesday.
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If I ever decide to limit my punting to a specific race type, then it will be the sprints that survive. It’s the division I enjoy following the most, perhaps because there is so much variety and the powerhouse owners and trainers are less dominant, but I also think the make-up of the races just suits my mindset and approach.
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Published on inMartin Dixon
Last updated
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- This son of Frankel can be my hero in the Derby - but I'm also loving the 6-1 about a Ballydoyle star in the Eclipse
- How being on track can give punters a proper edge - and might have helped me spot a Royal Ascot dark horse
- From bets that paid for the beers to bankrolling a successful syndicate - how my punting journey became serious, steady profit
- Martin Dixon joins the Racing Post - sign up now with 20% off to make sure you don't miss the renowned punter's insight!