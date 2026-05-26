Get set for another Aussie sprinting takeover at Royal Ascot - but there’s a 40-1 British hope who could also be a value bet

One of racing's most renowned shrewdies, Martin Dixon will be writing an exclusive weekly betting column throughout the Flat season exclusively for every Tuesday.

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If I ever decide to limit my punting to a specific race type, then it will be the sprints that survive. It’s the division I enjoy following the most, perhaps because there is so much variety and the powerhouse owners and trainers are less dominant, but I also think the make-up of the races just suits my mindset and approach.