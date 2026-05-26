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OpinionMartin Dixon
premium

Get set for another Aussie sprinting takeover at Royal Ascot - but there’s a 40-1 British hope who could also be a value bet

The renowned punter has a look at the King Charles III Stakes

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Punter and analyst

One of racing's most renowned shrewdies, Martin Dixon will be writing an exclusive weekly betting column throughout the Flat season exclusively for Racing Post+ Ultimate subscribers every Tuesday.

Not a subscriber? You can click here to sign up now with 20% off for the next year, using the code DIXON20, and become part of the ultimate subscription for serious punters, with columns by Ross Brierley and betting editor Keith Melrose completing a formidable trio through the week.

If I ever decide to limit my punting to a specific race type, then it will be the sprints that survive. It’s the division I enjoy following the most, perhaps because there is so much variety and the powerhouse owners and trainers are less dominant, but I also think the make-up of the races just suits my mindset and approach. 

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