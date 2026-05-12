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How being on track can give punters a proper edge - and might have helped me spot a Royal Ascot dark horse
The renowned punter and analyst on how he makes the most of clocking up 37,000 miles in a year
One of racing's most renowned shrewdies, Martin Dixon will be writing an exclusive weekly betting column throughout the Flat season exclusively for Racing Post+ Ultimate subscribers every Tuesday.
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Luke Morris and Sean Bowen would probably scoff at the 37,775 miles I clocked up on the road in 2025 but it’s still plenty – roughly 26 days and five hours of driving to and from more than 150 days on the track. But is there a benefit from a betting perspective to being on the racecourse itself?
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Published on inMartin Dixon
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