How being on track can give punters a proper edge - and might have helped me spot a Royal Ascot dark horse

One of racing's most renowned shrewdies, Martin Dixon will be writing an exclusive weekly betting column throughout the Flat season exclusively for every Tuesday.

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Luke Morris and Sean Bowen would probably scoff at the 37,775 miles I clocked up on the road in 2025 but it’s still plenty – roughly 26 days and five hours of driving to and from more than 150 days on the track. But is there a benefit from a betting perspective to being on the racecourse itself?