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OpinionMartin Dixon
premium

How being on track can give punters a proper edge - and might have helped me spot a Royal Ascot dark horse

The renowned punter and analyst on how he makes the most of clocking up 37,000 miles in a year

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Punter and analyst

One of racing's most renowned shrewdies, Martin Dixon will be writing an exclusive weekly betting column throughout the Flat season exclusively for Racing Post+ Ultimate subscribers every Tuesday.

Not a subscriber? You can click here to sign up now with 20% off for the next year, using the code DIXON20, and become part of the ultimate subscription for serious punters, with columns by Ross Brierley and betting editor Keith Melrose completing a formidable trio through the week.

Luke Morris and Sean Bowen would probably scoff at the 37,775 miles I clocked up on the road in 2025 but it’s still plenty – roughly 26 days and five hours of driving to and from more than 150 days on the track. But is there a benefit from a betting perspective to being on the racecourse itself? 

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