Yes, the sprint division doesn't have a superstar - but racing would be a hell of a lot worse off without it

This month's St Leger marked the 20th Group 1 of the season on the Flat in Britain staged over a mile or further. Those 20 races have gone the way of just six different owners or ownership groups.

Unsurprisingly, the Coolmore partners lead the way with seven, Godolphin are next with six, Juddmonte third on four, while the Aga Khan Studs (Calandagan), OTI Racing (Docklands) and Shane Stafford (Cercene) have just one apiece. In other words, the three biggest bloodstock operations in the world have won 85 per cent of those 20 Group 1s.

It's a similar story in Ireland, where Coolmore completely dominate, having won six of the nine Group 1s at a mile and beyond this season, with Juddmonte (Field Of Gold), Wathnan (Fallen Angel) and Australian Bloodstock (Al Riffa) sharing the other three.