- More
Yes, the sprint division doesn't have a superstar - but racing would be a hell of a lot worse off without it
A competitive rather than vintage division encourages owners to have a go
This month's St Leger marked the 20th Group 1 of the season on the Flat in Britain staged over a mile or further. Those 20 races have gone the way of just six different owners or ownership groups.
Unsurprisingly, the Coolmore partners lead the way with seven, Godolphin are next with six, Juddmonte third on four, while the Aga Khan Studs (Calandagan), OTI Racing (Docklands) and Shane Stafford (Cercene) have just one apiece. In other words, the three biggest bloodstock operations in the world have won 85 per cent of those 20 Group 1s.
It's a similar story in Ireland, where Coolmore completely dominate, having won six of the nine Group 1s at a mile and beyond this season, with Juddmonte (Field Of Gold), Wathnan (Fallen Angel) and Australian Bloodstock (Al Riffa) sharing the other three.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inLewis Porteous
Last updated
- Let's not forget the risks our jockeys are willing to take
- Forget British racing's equine talent drain - it's losing more and more top jockeys that really worries me
- Better late than never - this year's Sussex Stakes has the potential to deliver a fitting duel on the Downs
- Robbed of her champagne moment - Becky Smith's cruel wait underlines where British racing is still getting it wrong over the whip
- The Derby has to reignite its flame - and reconnecting with the locals is the best place to start
- Let's not forget the risks our jockeys are willing to take
- Forget British racing's equine talent drain - it's losing more and more top jockeys that really worries me
- Better late than never - this year's Sussex Stakes has the potential to deliver a fitting duel on the Downs
- Robbed of her champagne moment - Becky Smith's cruel wait underlines where British racing is still getting it wrong over the whip
- The Derby has to reignite its flame - and reconnecting with the locals is the best place to start