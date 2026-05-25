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He might struggle to reach 200 winners but 40-1 is too big about this jockey causing an upset in the championship
When Cieren Fallon revealed in March that he was aiming for 200 winners this year, I must admit that I viewed it as an outlandish target, but if the 26-year-old's form this month is a sign of things to come then perhaps he has a sporting shot at a double century.
Fallon has been riding like a man possessed in May, racking up 18 winners from 65 rides at an impressive strike-rate of 28 per cent. However, to maintain that level of form until the end of the year is a big ask, and perhaps he would be better off focusing on the Flat jockeys' championship ending in October.
In the yearly standings he lies in seventh position with 40 winners. But in the championship, which started at the beginning of May, he sits third, just one behind reigning champion Oisin Murphy in second and two behind table-topper Rossa Ryan on 20.
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Published on inLewis Porteous
Last updated
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