OpinionLewis Porteous
premium

We can't afford another Cheltenham Festival horror show - it's time to abolish standing starts now

We were left with major issues at jump racing's premier fixture this year - and could face a similar scenario in 2026

Standing starts were the order of the day at last season's Cheltenham Festival
Standing starts caused mayhem at last season's Cheltenham FestivalCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Being able to predict the future should be a pathway to profit where racing is concerned, but if the premonitions I keep getting for the Cheltenham Festival in March come true, they will be profitable to no-one. 

It is just 13 days since the Coral Gold Cup was run at Newbury, but if lessons aren't learned from the farcical nature of the start of one of the most prestigious handicap chases of the season, British racing is sleepwalking into another horror show at March's festival. 

Last season 4.2 per cent of the 3,491 races over jumps in Britain saw a false start of some description, which taken alone didn't cause any great alarm, but that figure rocketed to an eye-watering 35.7 per cent of the 28 races at the festival. 

